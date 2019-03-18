It’s Monday morning, which means there is a lot of coffee being poured right about now. For many, coffee is a crucial part of the day. For primary candidates hoping to make it to the general election in Philadelphia, a coffee can is a strangely crucial part of the race. We’ve got the scoop (pun fully intended) on the quirky tradition for you this morning. In other news, my colleague Catherine Dunn reports that Delaware County has become the state’s headquarters for suits against the makers of opioids. But the impact it’s having on the legal battle against the opioid epidemic is up for debate.

Pennsylvania opioid cases are bottled up in Delaware County, and some want out

Eighteen months ago, Delaware County became the first county in Pennsylvania to sue opioid makers. Now it’s the statewide center for litigation against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

More than 40 suits are now corralled in the county courthouse where litigants didn’t have a digital system to file documents until last year.

Depending on who you ask, the complex nationwide court battle is going as well as could be expected or is in disarray.

How an obscure Philly nonprofit launched by Vince Fumo ended up in Johnny Doc’s control

Ever heard of Interstate Land Management Corporation? Don’t worry if you haven’t. It’s an obscure publicly funded civic nonprofit formed 30 years ago to maintain state-owned landed near I-95.

It was created by State Sen. Vince Fumo 20 years before he was convicted and imprisoned for corruption.

But over the last decade, John J. Dougherty, himself just indicted for allegedly embezzling union funds, and his allies have taken control.

Philly ballot position is determined by a coffee can — ‘a total disgrace’ that’s not changing soon

Coffee is important to many, but for Philadelphia politicians a particular coffee can holds immense power.

That’s because the can (Horn & Hardart brand, specifically) is used to determine where candidates will appear on the ballot for local primary elections.

And when it comes to winning a nomination it’s all about location, location, location, a problem new voting machines won’t solve.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

March 17, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
March 17, 2019

“At a moment when America and the world need a leader who will be steadfast in speaking out and trying to stop this spread of toxic white supremacy, the 45th president of the United States is doing the opposite.” — Columnist Will Bunch on President Donald Trump and the shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

One of indie hip hop's biggest groups Atmosphere made a stop at The Trocadero as part of their "Fortunate" tour on Wednesday, May 6, 2015.

A Daily Dose of | Memories

Upon hearing that the Trocadero Theatre is closing, concert-goers are sharing their favorite stories from the historic hall, including someone swinging from a water pipe.