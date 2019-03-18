It’s Monday morning, which means there is a lot of coffee being poured right about now. For many, coffee is a crucial part of the day. For primary candidates hoping to make it to the general election in Philadelphia, a coffee can is a strangely crucial part of the race. We’ve got the scoop (pun fully intended) on the quirky tradition for you this morning. In other news, my colleague Catherine Dunn reports that Delaware County has become the state’s headquarters for suits against the makers of opioids. But the impact it’s having on the legal battle against the opioid epidemic is up for debate.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Eighteen months ago, Delaware County became the first county in Pennsylvania to sue opioid makers. Now it’s the statewide center for litigation against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids.
More than 40 suits are now corralled in the county courthouse where litigants didn’t have a digital system to file documents until last year.
Depending on who you ask, the complex nationwide court battle is going as well as could be expected or is in disarray.
Ever heard of Interstate Land Management Corporation? Don’t worry if you haven’t. It’s an obscure publicly funded civic nonprofit formed 30 years ago to maintain state-owned landed near I-95.
It was created by State Sen. Vince Fumo 20 years before he was convicted and imprisoned for corruption.
But over the last decade, John J. Dougherty, himself just indicted for allegedly embezzling union funds, and his allies have taken control.
Coffee is important to many, but for Philadelphia politicians a particular coffee can holds immense power.
That’s because the can (Horn & Hardart brand, specifically) is used to determine where candidates will appear on the ballot for local primary elections.
And when it comes to winning a nomination it’s all about location, location, location, a problem new voting machines won’t solve.
- Villanova will face upset threat St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, while Temple sneaked into the bracket with a play-in game against Belmont. It all starts Tuesday: find the TV schedule and a printable bracket here.
- In other basketball news, the Sixers clinched a playoff berth Sunday with a 130-125 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
- Tony Williams is gearing up for a mayoral primary rematch with Mayor Jim Kenney. This time he’s looking to undo the mistakes of 2015.
- Earlier this month the president of Valley Forge Military Academy and College abruptly left the school. Now parents and alumni are calling for him to be reinstated.
- A series of killings and other crimes have left the “island” neighborhood of Overbrook Park, with its safe and tidy reputation, on edge.
- Around 200 people gathered Saturday evening in Philadelphia for a vigil for the 50 victims of the shootings at two New Zealand mosques on Friday. Learn more about the victims and their stories.
- You can dump your mattresses, washing machines, TVs, and other bulk items in Philly — legally. Here’s how to do it.
- The Flyers pulled off a stunning win against the Penguins Sunday, saving their season (for now) and moving themselves within six points of a playoff spot.
- The West Philly ShopRite that closed after its owner blamed the soda tax for a drop in sales will be replaced by a different grocery store.
- Thanks to DNA test kits, two local college students adopted from China found out they’re cousins.
- Start practicing your swing. A Topgolf entertainment complex is coming to Northeast Philly.
- What can New Jersey residents expect if recreational marijuana is legalized? Weed lounges and at-home delivery.
“At a moment when America and the world need a leader who will be steadfast in speaking out and trying to stop this spread of toxic white supremacy, the 45th president of the United States is doing the opposite.” — Columnist Will Bunch on President Donald Trump and the shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.
- Councilmanic prerogative must be undone and residents and community members should be able to decide on uses for city-owned land, writes Abdul-Aliy A. Muhammad, cofounder of the Black and Brown Workers Co-op.
- College professors are the most coddled, protected, sheltered speakers at work in America today, writes Brooklyn Law School professor Anita Bernstein.
- Billy Penn has finally answered the question on everyone’s minds: Why does Philly call it “quizzo?”
- Over the “Meekend,” Philadelphia Magazine published a deep new profile on Philly’s own Meek Mill, explaining how the rapper became a movement.
- Are you taking care of yourself? WHYY’s report on a recent effort to make sure black men pay attention to their health might be a much-needed reminder.
- The Seattle Times began digging into the FAA’s oversight of Boeing’s 737 Max before a jet crashed in Ethiopia last Sunday, and its analysis is shocking.
Upon hearing that the Trocadero Theatre is closing, concert-goers are sharing their favorite stories from the historic hall, including someone swinging from a water pipe.