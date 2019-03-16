“When something bad happens in Overbrook Park, it gets more scrutiny and more concern. Why? Because it never happened here before. You go to sections of the city and homicides are frequent. I hate to say it, but it’s almost like, ‘There’s another one.’ When it happens here, people take it personally because it’s not supposed to happen here,” Goldstone said. “‘Not in my house are we going to let crime come in’ — Overbrook Park has that attitude.”