The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, in a letter last week to Local 98 members in Philadelphia, declared the union was “not following required practices” in how it spent their money and vowed to push for reforms.
That comes three weeks after Local 98′s leader, John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, City Councilman Bobby Henon and six other union officials were charged in a 116-count federal indictment that accused them of embezzling more than $600,000 from the union from 2010 to 2016.
IBEW international president Lonnie R. Stephenson, in the Feb. 19 letter, said “I have received letters from Members of Local Union 98 demanding that I take various actions in response to the indictment.”
Stephenson said two IBEW representatives had reviewed the union’s finances and provided Local 98 president Brian Burrows – one of the union officials indicted on Jan. 30 – “with a list of recommended reforms and urged him to adopt them, with membership approval, as soon as possible.”
Stephenson said the reforms “would provide additional transparency, eliminate potential abuses, and allow the membership to monitor the use of local union funds.”
Mark Brueggenjohan, an IBEW spokesperson, declined to “go into specifics” about what Local 98 spending practices were problematic and which reforms were recommended.
“Neither the officers nor the members of Local 98 have voiced any objections to those reforms, and the IBEW expects that they will be adopted,” Brueggenjohann said in an email.
A Local 98 spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Stephenson, in his letter, suggested possible rising dissension among Local 98′s 4,700 members after the indictment.
“Some may be asking, why haven’t you done more,” he wrote. “The IBEW must be careful not to interfere with either the ability of the prosecutors to prosecute that case or the ability of the defendants to defend themselves.”
The federal indictment accuses Dougherty and his fellow defendants with using union funds to pay for shopping sprees, restaurant bills and annual trips. It also detailed more mundane trips to Target for baby supplies, dog food, cosmetics, cereal and other household items.
Dougherty drove Local 98 to political power across two decades, fueled in large part by small-dollar regular payroll deductions from members funneled into the union’s Committee on Political Education. An analysis by The Inquirer shows those deductions added up to just under $41 million from 2002 to 2018, helping Local 98 to elect political allies at the city, state and national level.