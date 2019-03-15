Singh said the new operator, whom he declined to name as the lease was being finalized, runs three Key Food stores in New York. Singh said his new tenants are aware of the sales losses that Brown had experienced, because he had shared some of his numbers with reporters. Brown said the store had been running at an annual net loss of more than $1 million, and he blamed a 23 percent drop in sales on the city’s tax on soda and other sweetened beverages.