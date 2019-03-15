A new grocery store is expected to replace the ShopRite that closed this week in West Philadelphia as owner Jeff Brown blamed the city’s tax on sweetened beverages for a loss in sales, according to the property’s landlord.
The landlord and new tenants are expected to sign a lease Friday to open a Key Food store at the site of the former Shoprite on Haverford Avenue in September, said Tilak Singh, one of the property’s owners.
“It can be used as a food store," Singh said in an interview Friday. "And why create a food desert when you don’t have to?”
Singh said the new operator, whom he declined to name as the lease was being finalized, runs three Key Food stores in New York. Singh said his new tenants are aware of the sales losses that Brown had experienced, because he had shared some of his numbers with reporters. Brown said the store had been running at an annual net loss of more than $1 million, and he blamed a 23 percent drop in sales on the city’s tax on soda and other sweetened beverages.
“They think they can live within the parameters of the numbers that were disclosed publicly by Jeff," Singh said of the Key Food owners.
Singh said his new tenants are “not concerned” about the tax on soda, but hope they can get a license to sell beer and wine that might offset reduced sweetened beverage sales.
“They’re coming from New York,” he said. “They’re used to paying high taxes.”
The announcement comes amid renewed debate over the controversial tax, which likely will be a major issue in this year’s mayoral and city council elections. The 1.5-cents-per-ounce tax is expected to raise $76.6 million in the current fiscal year. It funds pre-K, community schools, and the Rebuild program to improve parks, recreation centers, and libraries.
While Brown has been a vocal critic of the beverage tax, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has suggested that he made the tax a scapegoat for his store’s struggles and insisted that there is no evidence stores are hurt by the levy. The ShopRite’s closing Thursday left its neighborhood without a supermarket.
On Thursday, as Brown donated his remaining inventory to food pantries and closed down the ShopRite, a group of City Council members introduced legislation that could amend and potentially eliminate the levy.
Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and six co-sponsors introduced the bill, which would allow Council to change aspects of the tax beginning in 2020, such as the rate or which beverages are subject to it. A group of Council members also introduced a resolution that calls for hiring a consultant to research the tax’s impact and look into alternative revenue sources for the programs funded by the levy.
In a sign of how contentious the issue could become before the May primary, Kenney pushed back Thursday against the bill and resolution and criticized the Council members who supported it. The tax is Kenney’s signature legislation of his first term, and an issue on which he is seeking re-election.
“It’s a shame that people who signed that bill are putting the needs of the wishes of the beverage industry over the needs of our kids,” Kenney told reporters Thursday.
Brown said Friday that he is in discussions with the new tenants and hopes to reach a deal to sell them his old ShopRite equipment. He also noted differences between his stores and the new tenants, and continued to criticize the beverage tax.
“I run unionized operations, which is a much more costly, health-insurance scenario and the whole package of retirement and all that,” he said. “And a little independent guy, you know, would not have the cost structure of my operation. However, I believe regardless of that, there is a huge risk that the beverage tax might make it difficult for anyone to operate.”
Brown said he has two more stores in the city that “lose a lot of money” since the tax took effect and he fears they may have to close them. He declined to name the stores in question, noting that he is still trying to turn them around.
Singh, who said he reached out to the Key Food operator to begin discussions of signing a lease at the former ShopRite, said he was happy to bring in a new grocery tenant because community members urged him to do so.
“I’m trying to keep peace between the neighbors and the city and everything else," he said. "We could have brought easily Dollar Tree or a Dollar General, ... but the community didn’t want that. They wanted a food store.”
Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this report.