It’s time to spread some of that authority around, particularly to those Philadelphians who are most vulnerable to displacement and most need a voice in the city’s property development. A 2017 report on youth homelessness in Philadelphia found a disproportionate and long-lasting displacement of the most marginalized groups. According to this data, 75 percent of young people experienced housing instability following family instability, some as early as from birth, suggesting that housing insecurity is tied to lifelong poverty and displacement. Over 30 percent of the interviewees identified as not heterosexual, and 31 percent identified as African-American, leading any other racial group.