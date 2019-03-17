As much as we want to not mention the killer’s name nor give any oxygen to his half-baked racist conspiracy theories and internet-friendly memes, there are many aspects about what happened in New Zealand on Friday that are way too important for the world to ignore. No discussion should come without first mentioning the humanity of 50 people that we lost -- something that the murderer and those who fail to condemn him are not capable of. You should take a moment to learn their stories, and the aspirations that were snuffed out. They will always remain in our hearts.