Here’s the complete 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament TV schedule.
CBS broadcasts 24 games, TBS broadcasts 18, truTV broadcasts 13, and TNT broadcasts 12.
For full details on how to watch online by streaming on computers, tablets and mobile devices, click here.
All times listed below are Eastern. A reminder that times for the second games in sessions will change based on when the games before them finish.
Tuesday, March 19
The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m., and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.
6:40 p.m.: W16a. Prairie View A&M vs. W16b. Fairleigh Dickinson at Dayton, Ohio (truTV/Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobson)
9:10 p.m.: E11a. Temple vs. E11b. Belmont at Dayton, Ohio (truTV/Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobson)
Wednesday, March 20
The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.
6:40 p.m.: E16a. North Carolina Central vs. E16b. North Dakota State at Dayton, Ohio (truTV/Spero Dedes, Jim Jackson, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude)
9:10 p.m.: W11a. St. John’s vs. W11b. Arizona State at Dayton, Ohio (truTV/Spero Dedes, Jim Jackson, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude)
Thursday, March 21
Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.
12:15 p.m.: E7. Louisville vs. E10. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa (CBS/Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson)
12:40 p.m.: E3. Louisiana State vs. E14. Yale at Jacksonville, Fla. (truTV/Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)
1:30 p.m.: MW5. Auburn vs. MW12. New Mexico State at Salt Lake City, Utah (TNT/Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Lisa Byington)
2 p.m.: W4. Florida State vs. W13. Vermont at Hartford, Conn. (TBS/Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schiffren)
2:45 p.m.: E2. Michigan State vs. E15. Bradley at Des Moines, Iowa (CBS/Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson)
3:10 p.m.: E6. Maryland vs. E11a. Belmont or E11b. Temple at Jacksonville, Fla. (truTV/Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)
4 p.m.: MW4. Kansas vs. MW4. Northeastern at Salt Lake City, Utah (TNT/Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Lisa Byington)
4:30 p.m.: W5. Marquette vs. W12. Murray State at Hartford, Conn. (TBS/Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schiffren)
6:50 p.m.: W7. Nevada vs. W10. Florida at Des Moines, Iowa (TNT/Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson)
7:10 p.m.: MW2. Kentucky vs. MW15. Abilene Christian at Jacksonville, Fla. (CBS/Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)
7:20 p.m.: S6. Villanova vs. S11. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Hartford, Conn. (TBS/Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schiffren)
7:27 p.m.: W1. Gonzaga vs. W16a. Prairie View A&M or W16b. Fairleigh Dickinson at Salt Lake City, Utah (truTV/Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Lisa Byington)
9:20 p.m.: W2. Michigan vs. W15. Montana at Des Moines, Iowa (TNT/Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson)
9:40 p.m.: MW7. Wofford vs. MW10/Seton Hall at Jacksonville, Fla. (CBS/Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)
9:50 p.m.: S3. Purdue vs. S14. Old Dominion at Hartford, Conn. (TBS/Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schiffren)
9:57 p.m.: W8. Syracuse vs. W9. Baylor at Salt Lake City, Utah (truTV/Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Lisa Byington)
Friday, March 22
Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.
12:15 p.m.: S7. Cincinnati vs. S10. Iowa at Columbus, Ohio (CBS/Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce)
12:40 p.m.: S8. Mississippi vs. S9. Oklahoma at Columbia, S.C. (truTV/Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)
1:30 p.m.: W3. Texas Tech vs. W14. Northern Kentucky at Tulsa, Okla. (TNT/Brad Nessler, Jim Jackson, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn)
2 p.m.: S4. Kansas State vs. S13. UC-Irvine at San Jose, Calif. (TBS/Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude)
2:45 p.m.: S2. Tennessee vs. S15. Colgate at Columbus, Ohio (CBS/Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce)
3:10 p.m.: S1. Virginia vs. S16. Gardner-Webb at Columbia, S.C. (truTV/Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)
4 p.m.: W6. Buffalo vs. W11a. St. John’s or W11b. Arizona State at Tulsa, Okla. (TNT/Brad Nessler, Jim Jackson, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn)
4:30 p.m.: S5. Wisconsin vs. S12. Oregon at San Jose, Calif. (TBS/Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude)
6:50 p.m.: MW8. Utah State vs. MW9. Washington at Columbus, Ohio (TNT/Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce)
7:10 p.m.: E1. Duke vs. E16a. North Carolina Central or E16b. North Dakota State at Columbia, S.C. (CBS/Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)
7:20 p.m.: MW3. Houston vs. MW14. Georgia State at Tulsa, Okla. (TBS/Brad Nessler, Jim Jackson, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn)
7:27 p.m.: E5. Mississippi State vs. E12. Liberty at San Jose, Calif. (truTV/Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude)
9:20 p.m.: MW1. North Carolina vs. MW16. Iona at Columbus, Ohio (TNT/Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce)
9:40 p.m.: E8. Virginia Commonwealth vs. E9. Central Florida at Columbia, S.C. (CBS/Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)
9:50 p.m.: MW6. Iowa State vs. MW11. Ohio State at Tulsa, Okla. (TBS/Brad Nessler, Jim Jackson, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn)
9:57 p.m.: E4. Virginia Tech vs. E13. Saint Louis at San Jose, Calif. (truTV/Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude)
Saturday, March 23
Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT and 7 p.m. on TBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m.
Games will be played at Des Moines, Iowa; Hartford, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Salt Lake City, Utah.
12:10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (CBS)
2:40 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (CBS)
5:15 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (CBS)
6:10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TNT)
7:10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TBS)
7:45 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (CBS)
8:40 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TNT)
9:40 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TBS)
Sunday, March 24
Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT, 7 p.m. on TBS and 7:30 p.m. on truTV. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:00 a.m.
Games will be played at Columbia, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio.; San Jose, Calif.; and Tulsa, Okla.
12:10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (CBS)
2:40 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (CBS)
5:15 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (CBS)
6:10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TNT)
7:10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TBS)
7:45 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (truTV)
8:40 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TNT)
9:40 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TBS)
Thursday, March 28
Pregame shows start at 6 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.
CBS and Turner will announce the exact tip times after the matchups are set.
7:10 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Louisville, Ky., or Anaheim, Calif. (CBS)
7:27 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Louisville, Ky., or Anaheim, Calif. (TBS)
9:40 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Louisville, Ky., or Anaheim, Calif. (CBS)
9:57 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Louisville, Ky., or Anaheim, Calif. (TBS)
Friday, March 29
Pregame shows start at 6 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.
CBS and Turner will announce the exact tip times after the matchups are set.
7:10 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Washington, D.C. or Kansas City, Mo. (CBS)
7:27 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Washington, D.C. or Kansas City, Mo. (TBS)
9:40 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Washington, D.C. or Kansas City, Mo. (CBS)
9:57 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Washington, D.C. or Kansas City, Mo. (TBS)
Saturday, March 30
TBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m., and the late-night wrap-up show concludes at midnight.
CBS and Turner will announce the exact tip times after the matchups are set.
6:09 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Louisville, Ky., or Anaheim, Calif. (TBS)
8:49 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Louisville, Ky., or Anaheim, Calif. (TBS)
Sunday, March 31
CBS has the entire broadcast window. Studio coverage begins at 1 p.m. There is no postgame show.
CBS and Turner will announce the exact tip times after the matchups are set.
2:20 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Washington, D.C. or Kansas City, Mo. (CBS)
5:05 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Washington, D.C. or Kansas City, Mo. (CBS)
Saturday, April 6
The Final Four and national championship game return to CBS this year. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m., and the late night wrap-up show concludes at 11 p.m.
CBS and Turner will announce the exact tip times after the matchups are set.
6:09 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Minneapolis, Minn. (CBS/Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)
8:49 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Minneapolis, Minn. (CBS/Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)
Monday, April 8
Pregame coverage on CBS begins at 8:30 p.m., and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.
9:19 p.m. (approximate): TBD vs. TBD at Minneapolis, Minn. (CBS/Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)