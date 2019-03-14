Meek Mill has come a long way from popping wheelies in North Philly.
On Thursday, city and state officials honored Mill at City Hall, declaring this weekend “Meek Mill Weekend.” The rapper, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, is being celebrated for his contributions to hip-hop and for bringing national attention to criminal justice reform ahead of his two shows at the Met on Friday and Saturday.
Dressed in a grey sweatsuit designed by North Philly based fashion brand Milano di Rouge, Mill thanked his family and numerous city officials including State Sen. Sharif Street and Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson. He said his son Papi, who stood quietly at his side, is one of the main reasons for his philanthropy and recent focus on criminal justice.
“I think we deserve better. I’m trying to fight for young kids that I’ve spent time with and sat in prison with," Mill said. “I’ve been to prison a few times for probation violations but the one time my city of Philadelphia showed me support is the one time I came out of prison.”
After Mill was released from prison, he became a criminal justice reform advocate. In January, Meek teamed up with 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and Jay-Z to launch Reform Alliance, an organization focused on recalibrating the injustices of the criminal justice system.
“Our foundation is focusing on probation and parole,” Mill said to the media following the proclamation. “That was the biggest obstacle that always stopped me in my life. ... You have kids that might make a mistake and get on probation. Smoke a joint and you might end up in the penitentiary for three years getting raised by a felon.
“[This honor] is not a call out for people to do crimes and not go to jail,” Mill said. “This is a call out for people to get a fair chance. And that’s what I’m here fighting for.”