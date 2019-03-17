Villanova will begin the defense of its 2018 national championship as the 6 seed in the South region of the NCAA Tournament, taking on St. Mary’s (Calif) on Thursday in Hartford, Conn.
This will be their first meeting since the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament, when the 10th-seeded Gaels upset the No. 2 Wildcats, 75-68, in Providence, R.I.
The Wildcats (25-9) earned the automatic NCAA bid after winning the Big East Tournament championship Saturday night with a 74-72 victory over Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. It was their second close game is as many nights, following their 71-67 overtime win over Xavier in Friday night’s semifinal.
Villanova will be making its seventh consecutive appearance in the tournament and 14th in Jay Wright’s 18 seasons as coach. During the streak, the Wildcats won national titles in 2016 and 2018 but were knocked out in the second round in 2014, 2015 and 2017. They suffered a first-round defeat in 2013.
Seniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschall are entering their final NCAA competition. In three previous tournaments, Booth has played in 14 games and was one of the stars of the 2016 final, scoring 20 points off the bench in the Wildcats’ 77-74 win over North Carolina that featured Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating game-winning three-point basket.
Paschall also has starred in the Final Four, hitting 10 of 11 shots from the field and scoring 24 points last season in the Cats’ 95-79 national semifinal victory over Kansas. In six tournament games that year, he averaged 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.
It will mark the first NCAA Tournament for the Wildcats’ four freshmen and graduate transfer Joe Cremo.