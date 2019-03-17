The 2019 NCAA Tournament field has been released. It’s time to start filling out those brackets.
The opening round begins on Tuesday, with Temple playing Belmont for a chance at No. 6 Maryland, and Fairleigh Dickinson playing Prairie View A&M. The winner of that game has 1 seed Gonzaga.
It continues on Wednesday with Arizona State and St. John’s battling for a shot at No. 6 Buffalo, and North Carolina Central playing North Dakota State. The winner of that game will play 1 seed Duke.
And at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, that’s when the fun starts.
See the entire bracket here. Want to print your own copy? Right-click on the image below and select “Open in a new tab.” It will automatically download a copy of the bracket for printing.