The owner of the former Nabisco plant in Northeast Philadelphia has a deal with Topgolf International Inc. for the company to build one of its golf-themed entertainment complexes at the Roosevelt Boulevard and Byberry Road site.
Michael Cooley, vice president of site-owner Provco Group’s real estate division, told members of the Somerton Civic Association Tuesday that Topgolf plans to spend up to $40 million on the 60,000- to 70,000-square-foot facility, according to Skip Montell, the community association’s treasurer.
Cooley had appeared before the group to seek support for land-use variances needed for the project, Montell said in an interview Friday. Most residents supported the proposal, he said.
Provco, which is based in Villanova, hopes to begin construction in September once the former factory site’s remaining buildings are cleared, so that the golf facility can open in 2020, residents were told.
The project is also to include strip-retail structures that will accommodate branches of the Chipotle and Shake Shack restaurant chains, and other tenants, Montell said.
Provco and MCB Real Estate of Baltimore paid $10.2 million in 2016 for the 27.5-acre property at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd. The facility had been owned by Mondelez International Inc., which operated the site as a baking and distribution center for Nabisco, Oreo, Cadbury, and other brands.
A Wawa convenience store has since been built on part of the site.
Currently, Topgolf’s closest location to Philadelphia is in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Topgolf venues feature partially indoor driving ranges and sports-bar-style dining.
Cooley did not immediately respond to a phone message from the Inquirer Friday seeking additional details. Topgolf did not respond to an email.