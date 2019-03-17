Temple (23-9) has earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament, but will have to compete in a play-in game.
The Owls are in the East region and will face Belmont in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday. The winner will play 6 seed Maryland in Jacksonville on Thursday.
This is Temple’s 33rd NCAA appearance and first since 2016.
The only Temple player who has NCAA experience is senior guard Shizz Alston and he played just two minutes in the Owls’ 72-70 overtime loss to Iowa in 2016.
Temple lost, 80-74, in Friday’s American Athletic Conference quarterfinal to Wichita State.