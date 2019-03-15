“I do not believe adoptees need to make a choice between adoptive family and biological family,” said Kristen Ingle, a Florida mother who for more than a decade has helped her adopted daughter and others search in China. “[There is] enough love to go around for both. When I talk to my daughter about her birth family, I tell her that we are one family. They happen to live in China and we happen to live across the ocean, but we are one family.”