New Jersey primary results, Eagles and fans react to Trump controversy | Morning Newsletter

Marion Leary holds up a sign she brought to a rally Tuesday at City Hall to show support for the Eagles.

Good morning, Philly. For the second time this year, the Philadelphia Eagles were a top story across the country yesterday with fans from across the NFL rushing to support the team. Sadly, it wasn’t because they had once again defeated Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. While the Birds’ cancelled White House visit continued to stir up controversy and opinions across the spectrum Tuesday, New Jersey was busy with a primary election. Well, kind of. Early reports say turnout was low, but the Garden State is looking like a political battleground come November. It’s going to be a long couple of months until midterms, friends.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The White House escalated its fight with the Eagles over their cancelled visit Tuesday with statements blaming the players for deciding to “abandon their fans” and accusing the team of stirring up a political stunt.

Eagle Malcolm Jenkins took to Twitter to remind readers none of the Eagles knelt during the national anthem last regular season. Teammates Zach Ertz and Chris Long lambasted Fox News over its misleading use of photos of players kneeling in prayer during segments on the national anthem controversy.

Fans had a quite few suggestions for what the Eagles could do instead Tuesday, but Chris Long video-chatted with some philanthropic 7th graders and the team held practice, too. Meanwhile, President Trump held a “celebration of America” at the White House while some Eagles fans held a quick rally at City Hall.

Both LeBron James and Steph Curry agree neither of their teams will visit the White House if they win the NBA finals. Curry’s Warriors were similarly uninvited to their championship visit last year.

Yesterday wasn’t just Eagles-and-Trump day. In New Jersey, voters turned out to elect their parties’ nominees for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats and more. But the big takeaway from the day is that the state may be a battleground for the midterm elections for the first time in a while as Democrats look to take control of the House.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who recently survived a federal corruption trial, received the Democratic nomination. He’ll face millionaire former pharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin in November.

Jeff Van Drew, a conservative state senator, took the Democratic nomination in the Second Congressional District despite challengers who questioned his progressive credentials. You’ll find a full recap of the day’s results here.

Earlier this year a test at Olney Elementary School, part of an Inquirer and Daily News investigation, found alarming levels of asbestos — 8.5 million fibers per square centimeter — in settled dust in a high-traffic hallway.

Four months ago officials were alerted to the test results and sent workers to repair the pipe insulation creating the hazard. But a new test in the same area at the base of the pipe shows the problem has actually gotten worse: it found 10.7 million asbestos fibers per square centimeter.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time “repairs” have worsened environmental hazards in Philly schools.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Ooh, that gold tile is a nice touch, @aimeebsiegel.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“[What] if instead of spending over $400 million on razor wire and concrete, we had invested that money in programs that addressed the root causes of violence?“ — Layne Mullett, founding member of Decarcerate PA, on the opening of Pennsylvania’s new prison, SCI Phoenix.

President Trump was absolutely right to rescind the Eagles’ invitation to the White House as the team’s behavior was self-important and narcissistic, writes former federal and state prosecutor George Parry.

Columnist Will Bunch writes that it’s kind of a shame the Eagles didn’t go to the White House, because then President Trump could’ve seen a leader like Carson Wentz in action.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Pandas

Best. Job. Ever: Drexel University and Chinese scientists teamed up to “soft release” artificially bred pandas into the wild. A.k.a. they got to bottle-feed baby pandas, and there’s video to prove it.