New Jersey primary results, Eagles and fans react to Trump controversy | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. For the second time this year, the Philadelphia Eagles were a top story across the country yesterday with fans from across the NFL rushing to support the team. Sadly, it wasn’t because they had once again defeated Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. While the Birds’ cancelled White House visit continued to stir up controversy and opinions across the spectrum Tuesday, New Jersey was busy with a primary election. Well, kind of. Early reports say turnout was low, but the Garden State is looking like a political battleground come November. It’s going to be a long couple of months until midterms, friends.
Trump, White House celebrate without the Eagles; Philly fans hold rally
The White House escalated its fight with the Eagles over their cancelled visit Tuesday with statements blaming the players for deciding to “abandon their fans” and accusing the team of stirring up a political stunt.
Eagle Malcolm Jenkins took to Twitter to remind readers none of the Eagles knelt during the national anthem last regular season. Teammates Zach Ertz and Chris Long lambasted Fox News over its misleading use of photos of players kneeling in prayer during segments on the national anthem controversy.
Fans had a quite few suggestions for what the Eagles could do instead Tuesday, but Chris Long video-chatted with some philanthropic 7th graders and the team held practice, too. Meanwhile, President Trump held a “celebration of America” at the White House while some Eagles fans held a quick rally at City Hall.
Both LeBron James and Steph Curry agree neither of their teams will visit the White House if they win the NBA finals. Curry’s Warriors were similarly uninvited to their championship visit last year.
N.J. primary results: Garden State may be battleground in November
Yesterday wasn’t just Eagles-and-Trump day. In New Jersey, voters turned out to elect their parties’ nominees for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats and more. But the big takeaway from the day is that the state may be a battleground for the midterm elections for the first time in a while as Democrats look to take control of the House.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who recently survived a federal corruption trial, received the Democratic nomination. He’ll face millionaire former pharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin in November.
Jeff Van Drew, a conservative state senator, took the Democratic nomination in the Second Congressional District despite challengers who questioned his progressive credentials. You’ll find a full recap of the day’s results here.
Asbestos risk worse after Olney Elementary repairs
Earlier this year a test at Olney Elementary School, part of an Inquirer and Daily News investigation, found alarming levels of asbestos — 8.5 million fibers per square centimeter — in settled dust in a high-traffic hallway.
Four months ago officials were alerted to the test results and sent workers to repair the pipe insulation creating the hazard. But a new test in the same area at the base of the pipe shows the problem has actually gotten worse: it found 10.7 million asbestos fibers per square centimeter.
Sadly, this isn’t the first time “repairs” have worsened environmental hazards in Philly schools.
What you need to know today
- No beach body required: The Miss America pageant is dropping its swimsuit competition and says it will no longer judge contestants on their looks.
- Philadelphia City Council has a new budget plan, and they say they’ve found a way around raising property taxes while still increasing money for city schools.
- Before she was killed by the raging waters of Pennypack Creek Saturday, Rebecca Bunting was the “queen” of the urban explorer circuit, known for capturing abandoned spaces with her camera. Now her thrill-seeking community is in mourning.
- The fashion industry is mourning renowned designer Kate Spade, known internationally for her whimsical women’s designs, who was found dead Tuesday of an apparent suicide. She was 55.
- Montgomery County’s Abolition Hall, where Frederick Douglass and Lucretia Mott once spoke, and Hovenden House, once an Underground Railroad site, hold special places in history. But now, neighbors are worried developers might soon fill the property with townhouses.
- After waves of controversy and protests before they embarked, the Philadelphia Orchestra completed its three-performance tour of Israel Tuesday with a show in Jerusalem. But before they head home, they’ve got some extracurricular activities planned.
Opinions
“[What] if instead of spending over $400 million on razor wire and concrete, we had invested that money in programs that addressed the root causes of violence?“ — Layne Mullett, founding member of Decarcerate PA, on the opening of Pennsylvania’s new prison, SCI Phoenix.
- President Trump was absolutely right to rescind the Eagles’ invitation to the White House as the team’s behavior was self-important and narcissistic, writes former federal and state prosecutor George Parry.
- Columnist Will Bunch writes that it’s kind of a shame the Eagles didn’t go to the White House, because then President Trump could’ve seen a leader like Carson Wentz in action.
Your Daily Dose of | Pandas
Best. Job. Ever: Drexel University and Chinese scientists teamed up to “soft release” artificially bred pandas into the wild. A.k.a. they got to bottle-feed baby pandas, and there’s video to prove it.