Couple's historic Philly home came with an unusual caveat: Annual battle reenactments | We the People

Couple's historic Philly home came with an unusual caveat: Annual battle reenactments | We the People May 23

What's on your bucket list? Granting the dangerous, heartbreaking wishes of Philly seniors

What's on your bucket list? Granting the dangerous, heartbreaking wishes of Philly seniors May 31

5 reasons Trump should fear how Eagles fans might respond to canceled White House visit

5 reasons Trump should fear how Eagles fans might respond to canceled White House visit Jun 5

Stephanie Farr covers Philly Culture for the Philadelpha Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. She writes about the people, places, things, and ideas that make Philly and its suburbs weird, wild, and wonderfully unique.

President Trump made an executive decision Monday un-invite the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House celebration in honor of their Super Bowl championship, just a day before the event was scheduled to take place. Oddly enough, Trump is still holding the event — it’s just that the Eagles are no longer invited.

How very “Mean Girls” of the president.

As news of the decision spread, we had to wonder whether Trump had ever met an Eagles fan before — because if he had, the president might have thought a bit more about the possible repercussions of his decision:

1. Relentless booing

Nobody has perfected the art of the boo like Philadelphia Eagles fans. We are loud. We are relentless. And like ghosts, our boos will haunt you for all of eternity.

When the NFL Draft was held in Philadelphia in 2017, Philly fans booed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell so loudly and for so long that legend has it you can still hear the echoes at a certain spot along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, if you listen close enough.

We’re not above booing our own either. In 1999, fans booed Donovan McNabb when the team picked him during the NFL Draft.

The 1,000 fans planning to attend Tuesday’s ceremony at the White House are still invited, even though their beloved Eagles will not be there, so Trump might want to be prepared for some epic booing.

>> READ MORE: White House blames Eagles, says players ‘abandoned’ their fans

And that might be the best-case scenario. The fans on site could always revert to Super Bowl night, when a three-word phrase, in which two of those words were Tom Brady and the other we cannot print here, rang through the streets of Philadelphia. For hours.

Trump does not want the Tom Brady treatment.

2. Our city government knows how to throw shade — and they’re Eagles fans

Philadelphia City Hall must have been on fire Monday night — because our officials were sending out sick burns.

Let’s start with Mayor Kenney, who issued a statement in response to Trump’s decision that said: “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.”

I’m proud of the Eagles on & off the field. Our players represent the diversity of our nation—a nation where we're free to express our opinions. Disinviting them only proves the President is not a true patriot. City Hall is always open for a celebration. https://t.co/kU7LZkBNin — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 5, 2018

Has our mayor turned into an awning? Because that’s a lot of shade.

Kenney’s chief of staff, Jane Slusser, used a pictorial burn by putting up side-by-side comparison photos of Trump’s inauguration day crowd next to a shot of the crowd on Broad Street in Philly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

>> READ MORE: As controversy over rescinded White House invite boils, Eagles hit the field for practice

“Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly” she dissed.

Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1 — Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018

3. Eagles fans are rebels

Perhaps someone should remind the president, that it was here — in Philadelphia— where a bunch of rebels decided to declare a revolt against their leader in 1776.

That rebellious spirit lives on today and can be found in the heart of every Eagles fan. That was clearly illustrated then when fans decided to climb various poles and light fixtures around town to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl and playoff wins, despite repeatedly having been told not do so.

And when police tried to prevent them from climbing by greasing those poles, it only made the fans climb higher.

So tell us what we can’t do — we like a challenge. They told us we couldn’t win a Super Bowl and look how that turned out.

4. We like it when you don’t like us

Philadelphians have better things to do than worry about whether someone, whether a tourist from Minnesota or the President of the United States, likes us.

>> READ MORE: Eagles players Zach Ertz, Chris Long rip Fox News over misleading segment on national anthem protests

We even have a little song in Philly about how “No one likes us, we don’t care” that Eagles player Jason Kelce sang at the Super Bowl parade.

“HUNGRY DOGS RUN FASTER. AND THAT’S THIS TEAM!” Jason Kelce just lost his voice and delivered one of the greatest parade speeches EVER. [NSFW] pic.twitter.com/d2wjGDBgYL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

So if Trump intended to hurt the feelings of the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans when he uninvited the Eagles from the White House, he didn’t. In fact, being disliked by the President of the United States is probably one of the most Philly things that has ever happened to Philly.

5. Even our rivals are coming out in support of the Eagles

Never did we here in Philadelphia think there would be a singular event that would cause Cowboys fans, Patriots fans and Giants fans to support the Eagles, but ladies and gentleman, that Twilight Zone Day has come.

Donald Trump is a miracle worker. He's made me, a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles today. — Tim Jackson (@Tenofee) June 5, 2018

Trump’s decision to disinvite the Eagles has fans of even their biggest rivals flocking to social media to throw support behind the Birds.

Mr Trump is unable to understand that kneeling is NOT about being anti-military or anti-patriotic. So today I will celebrate the Eagles accomplishments at 3pm by loudly and proudly playing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’. I do this, as a Patriots fan, out of respect for their victory.#FEF3PM — 🌎🛫🌍🛬🌏 (@iamSlob) June 5, 2018

Perhaps, if the whole country stopped at 3 p.m. Tuesday — when the Eagles were supposed to attend the White House gathering — and instead sang the Eagles’ fight song, as New England Patriots’ fan @iamSlob suggested on Twitter, we could all make the world a bit better place.