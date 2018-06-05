news

Trump, White House celebrate without the Eagles

Trump
President Donald Trump has invited the Marine band and an Army chorus to perform the national anthem in lieu of a visit from the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
Staff Writers
Katie McInerney

Staff Writer

Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

President Trump brought in a military band and chorus for a performance of the national anthem in lieu of an celebrating the Super Bowl champion Eagles at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

The White House has blamed the team for the cancellation and accused players of choosing to “abandon” their fans through a “political stunt.” Only a handful of Eagles players had been expected to attend the White House event. The disinvitation turned the victory that thrilled Philadelphia fans, sending scores into the streets to celebrate the Super Bowl victory, into a national and political flashpoint.

Trump spoke briefly at the 3 p.m. event, in which he talked about why he believes it’s important to stand for the national anthem and made a comment about the crowd’s size (Mayor Kenney had earlier taken a shot at Trump’s fixation on crowds, calling the president “a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend”).

“We stand together for freedom, we stand together for patriotism, and we proudly stand for our glorious nation under god,” Trump said. “I want to thank you all for being here. This is a beautiful, big celebration. Actually, to be honest, it’s even bigger than we had anticipated.”

The attendees apparently didn’t know much about the Eagles.

