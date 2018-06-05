Trump, White House celebrate without the Eagles

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

President Donald Trump has invited the Marine band and an Army chorus to perform the national anthem in lieu of a visit from the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The White House has blamed the team for the cancellation and accused players of choosing to “abandon” their fans through a “political stunt.” Only a handful of Eagles players had been expected to attend the White House event. The disinvitation turned the victory that thrilled Philadelphia fans, sending scores into the streets to celebrate the Super Bowl victory, into a national and political flashpoint.

Trump spoke briefly at the 3 p.m. event, in which he talked about why he believes it’s important to stand for the national anthem and made a comment about the crowd’s size (Mayor Kenney had earlier taken a shot at Trump’s fixation on crowds, calling the president “a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend”).

President Trump spoke for 3+ minutes about the anthem, military, and country. No mention of the Eagles. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 5, 2018

“We stand together for freedom, we stand together for patriotism, and we proudly stand for our glorious nation under god,” Trump said. “I want to thank you all for being here. This is a beautiful, big celebration. Actually, to be honest, it’s even bigger than we had anticipated.”

2 PA Reps joined Trump at today’s event – @louforsenate and Mike Kelly. Both Republicans. (Neither from Philly area) — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) June 5, 2018

The attendees apparently didn’t know much about the Eagles.

I’ve asked 6 of the “fans” at the White House who was the @Eagles quarterback during the super bowl. Not ONE person knew. @NBCPhiladelphia — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 5, 2018

As reporters shouted into the assembled crowd to ask who had traveled from Philadelphia there were… a lot of blank stares https://t.co/y0bTDiojQl — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 5, 2018