Decision expected this week on Philly budget and property tax increase

Philadelphia politics could get messy this week as City Council members decide their budget options: whether to increase property taxes, cut spending or reduce the 10-year tax abatement.

The picture should be clearer by week’s end. In order for the fiscal year 2019 budget and five-year plan to be enacted next week, during Council’s last session before summer break, any budget-related bills must pass out of committee this week.

As a general rule, what comes from committee meetings tends to be final – or close to final – word on budget matters. The budget is due June 30, since fiscal year 2019 starts July 1.

At stake is Mayor Kenney’s proposed $4.7 billion budget for 2019 and a controversial 4.1 percent property-tax rate increase. The tax hike, along with an increase in the real estate transfer tax and a slower reduction in the wage tax, are expected to generate an extra $770 million over five years for the school district.

The proposed tax package has had an icy reception from Council members who were flooded with phone calls from constituents complaining about the 2019 property assessments — many of which resulted in automatic tax increases.

Indeed, Councilman David Oh introduced legislation that would give Council the authority to approve or reject any property assessments that result in a year-over-year percentage increase in value of more than twice the national urban consumer price index — currently about 2 percent to 3 percent. Overall, residential properties saw an 11 percent increase in value this year.

Oh’s assessment bill– which would have to be approved by the voters as a charter amendment and wouldn’t go into effect until next year at the earliest — is scheduled to be heard Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, Council will debate Kenney’s budget proposal as well as the counter-proposals expected to be introduced.

Councilwoman Cindy Bass will be introducing an amendment to Kenney’s proposed budget during Tuesday’s committee hearing that would cut about $80 million from the prison system and trim $150 million from other city departments over the next five years in lieu of hiking the property-tax levy. Her proposal would provide $670 million over five years to the school district.

Councilman David Oh is also proposing cutting spending to the upcoming fiscal year budget. Oh says he has identified $171 million that could be cut in the mayor’s proposed fiscal year 2019 budget. He is proposing taking $61 million from those savings and allocating it to the school district for a total savings of $110 million.

All three of those proposals will be discussed during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole, when the entire Council meets as a working committee. Recent history shows that Council has often sided with increasing spending, not cutting it.

Also on deck for Tuesday’s hearing are Kenney’s five-year and capital budget spending plans.

On Wednesday, council members will consider Councilwoman Helen Gym’s proposal to cut the school portion of the 10-year tax abatement, which would reduce the tax benefit by 55 percent and pump more money into the school district’s coffers. It’s not clear how much money the schools would received from a partial abatement program but it wouldn’t reach the amount Kenney is trying to provide through the tax increase.

Once a bill is voted out of committee, it goes to the full Council for a first reading and then the following week — in this case June 14 — for a final vote. Council’s last meeting of the season is June 14.

-Staff writers Holly Otterbein and Laura McCrystal contributed to this report.