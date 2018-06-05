New Jersey primary elections: Polls open - live updates

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Signs outside the polling place at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill during last year’s primary election.

New Jersey voters are going to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s off-year primary election.

Positions up for consideration include the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Robert Menendez, who is running for re-election, and all 12 of the state’s seats in the House of Representatives. Increasing chances that New Jersey will be in position to deliver anywhere from two to five Democratic victories in U.S. House districts now held by Republicans have elevated the state’s usually sleepy primary to center stage.

A number of county and municipal nominations are also up for grabs.

Voters must be affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties to cast ballots in each party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters, however, can declare a party affiliation at their regular polling places.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. While the day is off the a sunny start, the weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening.

If you have questions about the races and candidates, our primary election voters guide can help.

Stay with us for updates during the day and for results tonight.