Eagles players Zach Ertz, Chris Long rip Fox News over misleading segment on national anthem protests

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is killing its longtime cartoonist's drawings critical of Trump

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is killing its longtime cartoonist's drawings critical of Trump Jun 4

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Fox News aired a misleading news segment Monday night featuring host Shannon Bream. The segment painted praying Eagles players as protesting during the national anthem.

Following President Trump’s decision Monday night to rescind the White House’s invitation to the Eagles for a Super Bowl victory celebration, Fox News aired a news segment that appeared to show several Eagles players kneeling in protest as the national anthem played.

They weren’t. They were kneeling in prayer.

The news segment, read by Fox News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream, showed images of Eagles players Corey Clement and Zach Ertz praying before and after games. One image, featuring former Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews, wasn’t even from this season. One image showed safety Malcolm Jenkins raising his fist in protest, but didn’t mention the reason for the gesture — to draw attention to racial injustice and mistreatment of minorities by law enforcement.

Ertz, who did not participate in any protests during the national anthem last season, ripped Fox News on Twitter Tuesday morning, calling the segment “propaganda” aimed at painting the Eagles in a negative light.

>> READ MORE: Eagles disinvited to the White House: Six things to know

“This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?!” Ertz wrote. “Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this…”

This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this… https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long, who was among the players who had announced he wouldn’t attend the White House celebration, also took to Twitter to criticize Fox News for airing such a misleading segment.

Imagine wanting to please the boss so very badly that you run stills of guys knelt down PRAYING during pregame. Not one Eagles player knelt for the anthem this yr. Keep carrying his water to sow division while misrepresenting Christian men. Aren’t many of your viewers.. nevermind https://t.co/QdlOvL0btq — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 5, 2018

You’re complicit in PLAYING America. This is just another day at the office for you, though. Most players (and there were many players, many players...) that wanted to opt out had decided long b4 the anthem rule came down. It wasn’t discussed once in our meetings about the visit. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 5, 2018

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.

No player on last year’s Eagles team took a knee to protest racial injustice during the national anthem during the regular season or the playoffs. Cornerback Ron Brooks knelt during the anthem for a preseason game, but he was cut prior to the start of the regular season.

>> READ MORE: What they’re saying on social media about Trump rescinding the Eagles’ White House invite

On Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade defending the president’s decision to abruptly rescind the White House invitation, claiming, among other things, that the president is “a busy guy.”

“If you invite 70 players, world champions, to the White House, and nine show up, why bother going through the invitations?,” Kilmeade said. “Clearly the Eagles are saying,’I’d rather do anything else.’ So the president says, ‘I’m a busy guy. I’ll do something else.’ “

>> READ MORE: Trump dumps Eagles because, to him, size matters | Marcus Hayes

As the Inquirer and Daily News have reported, Trump rescinded the invitation after finding out that fewer than 10 players planned to attend the ceremony. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who has criticized President Trump in the past, had planned to to make the visit.