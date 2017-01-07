LATEST NEWS
-
Trump predicts all Cabinet picks will win confirmation32 minutes ago
-
Western Pa. businessman eyeing GOP governor run8 minutes ago
-
Little blue penguin hatches at Adventure Aquarium12 minutes ago
-
Police ID 7 men fatally shot in Philly in 201713 minutes ago
-
Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, expected to join White House as a senior adviserabout 1 hour ago
-
Killer ex-Penn prof's prison release 'not the last chapter,' brother-in-law vowsabout 1 hour ago
-
Sinkhole dangers lurk when underground infrastructure failsabout 2 hours ago
-
Expanding University City drug innovator Spark overflows into FMC Tower, other area offices31 minutes ago
-
N.J.'s U.S. senators back Democrat Murphy for governorabout 1 hour ago
-
Steelers assistant coach arrested after playoff gameabout 2 hours ago More latest news ›
Sports ›
-
Flyers at 50: Before becoming 'The Hammer,' Schultz started out as a 'pipsqueak'
If you're going to write about the Flyers of the 1970s, you have to talk to and write about Dave Schultz. The story cannot be told without him. Just 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he was nevertheless the most intimidating enforcer of the age. He led the NHL in penalty minutes each of his first three years in the NHL, and his 472 penalty minutes in 1974-75 remain the league's single-season record. He was, as his teammate Bill Clement put it, "the baddest animal in the hockey jungle."
-
Five things you need to know about 76ers today