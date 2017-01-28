NBC10 First Alert Weather
Presidential ›
Yong Kim, Staff Photographer
YEAR IN REVIEW ›

Magazine: 2016 in Pictures

A collection of striking photos from The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. Shop Now >

Sports ›

Business ›

Health ›

Entertainment ›

Food ›

Pennsylvania ›

New Jersey ›

Education ›

Opinion ›

Obituaries ›

Lifestyle ›

Travel ›

 

JOBS ›

Find your next job on Philly.com:
Search

CARS ›

REAL ESTATE ›

The farmhouse that Bob Egan purchased in 1985 had endured years of abuse. The fieldstone was revealed after a plaster façade was removed.

An 18th-century farmhouse gets a little brotherly love

Find your next home on Philly.com:
Search

Get Philly news in your inbox or mailbox