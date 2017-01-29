File photo: Pennsylvania State Senator Larry Farnese, who was indicted on a vote buying scheme on Tuesday, walks to a town hall meeting with the Center City Residents Association on Thursday, May 12, 2016 at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel.
Farnese acquitted in federal fraud trial

Yong Kim, Staff Photographer
