Marianne Kennedy and her principal say she acted properly with an out-of-control child.
Education ›

Accused of abuse, respected Philly teacher fights DHS findings

    NBC10 First Alert Weather
    Trump Transition ›
    Yong Kim, Staff Photographer
    YEAR IN REVIEW ›

    Magazine: 2016 in Pictures

    A collection of striking photos from The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. Shop Now >

    Sports ›

    Video icon Video

    Video: St. Augustine's Austin Kennedy

    Video: Owls' Defense Struggles in Loss to Tulsa

    Business ›

    Health ›

    Entertainment ›

    Food ›

    Pennsylvania ›

    New Jersey ›

    Education ›

    Opinion ›

    Obituaries ›

    Lifestyle ›

    Travel ›

     

    JOBS ›

    Find your next job on Philly.com:
    Search

    CARS ›

    REAL ESTATE ›

    From Philly to Wayne: This weekend's open houses

    Find your next home on Philly.com:
    Search

    Get Philly news in your inbox or mailbox