As controversy over rescinded White House invite boils, Eagles hit the field for practice

The Eagles are back at the NovaCare Complex for an unscheduled-then-rescheduled OTA Tuesday.

Turns out it’s a really nice day for an Organized Team Activity – the kind that involves jerseys and footballs, not trains and buses.

The Eagles changed their schedule to hit the practice field Tuesday after their visit to the White House was abruptly canceled by President Trump. Reporters are not allowed at the NovaCare Complex Tuesday but will be present Wednesday, when the aborted celebration is sure to remain a potent topic.

As a few Eagles representatives worked through details of the visit in Washington on Monday, administration officials realized that fewer than 10 players were planning to join the contingent, led by team chairman Jeffrey Lurie. This led Trump to rescind the Super Bowl champs’ invitation on Monday evening, but he didn’t just quietly cancel the event, he tweeted: “They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

In fact, no Eagles were taking part in anthem protests by the end of last season, and no Eagles knelt last season; for a while, Malcolm Jenkins led a protest that involved raised fists. Eagles players who said they wouldn’t go to the White House disagreed with Trump on much more than the right to protest during the anthem.

Later Monday, Trump continued to try to frame the Eagles’ reticence to appear with him around the anthem issue, tweeting that “staying in the locker room for the playing of our national anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!”

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

This was a reference to the NFL owners’ recent adoption of a policy for 2018 that requires players to stand for the anthem or their teams will be fined, but allows them the option of staying in the locker room during the ceremony. No Eagle has stayed in the locker room during an anthem, or announced any plans to do that this season.

Tuesday morning, the NFL Players’ Association released this statement: “Our union is disappointed in the decision by the White House to disinvite players from the Philadelphia Eagles from being recognized and celebrated by all Americans for their accomplishment. This decision by the White House has led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, DC area.

“NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place.”

Fox News, the president’s favorite information source, covered the controversy by using photo clips of Eagles players, including Zach Ertz, kneeling in prayer; the implication was that they were kneeling to protest the anthem.

Trump planned some sort of patriotic display involving the national anthem for Tuesday afternoon, when the Eagles would have been visiting. He said the 1,000 or so Eagles fans who had been invited could still come.

