White House blames Eagles, says players 'abandoned' their fans

Trump cancels Eagles' White House celebration on eve of visit after fewer than 10 players planned to attend

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House during a ceremony where he honored the New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. Trump on Monday canceled a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles, citing the number of players who refused to attend.

WASHINGTON — The White House escalated its fight with the Eagles Tuesday, blaming the team for President Trump’s decision to uninvite the Super Bowl champions and accusing players of choosing to “abandon” their fans.

A statement by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that 81 players, personnel, coaches and support staff had been confirmed late last week to attend Tuesday’s gathering on the White House lawn, along with more than 1,000 fans — but that the team tried to reschedule when it became clear many players wouldn’t attend.

“The White House, despite sensing a lack of good faith, nonetheless attempted to work with the Eagles over the weekend to change the event format that could accommodate a smaller group of players,” said the statement. “Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today. In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

Instead, Trump instead plans a midafternoon rally with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. The White House called it a “Celebration of America.”

The statement marked the latest turn since the news broke Monday night that Trump would not host the team, turning the victory that thrilled Philadelphia months ago into a national and political flashpoint.

Fewer than 10 of the Eagles players planned to attend the event, many taking a stand over Trump’s long-running attacks on those who demonstrated by kneeling during the national anthem at games last season. In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president continued to press the issue.

“We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America!” Trump tweeted. “NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!”

The overnight fight became a central topic on morning news shows, plastered on the front pages of national newspapers and stirred divided reactions from lawmakers and fans.

“Eagles my fave team. Super Bowl win so meaningful as Philly sports fan. POTUS handled poorly,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, a Chester County Republican who is not seeking reelection. “This is a depressing commentary on our political culture, very deflating to me. Was really excited for today. As a fan who bleeds green. Not going to WH. Disappointed in all of this.”

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) also said he and his family had been looking forward to celebrating the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory.

“Unfortunately, it wouldn’t have been such a great celebration with only a fraction of the roster in attendance. I hope the fans who are still planning to attend enjoy their White House visit,” Toomey said in a statement emailed to the Inquirer and Daily News.

Democrats blasted Trump for turning a typically lighthearted event into another occasion that divided people.

NFL players and Trump critics accused the president of intentionally distorting their views and inflaming public opinion to score points with his political base. Trump’s supporters, meanwhile, hailed him for taking on the athletes and, in their view, standing up for the military — while again punching at a searing cultural issue. They blasted players for declining an invite to the White House.

The athletes have long said they support American troops and are attempting to raise awareness of the way minorities are treated by law enforcement, among other issues. In a statement he posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Eagles defender Malcolm Jenkins wrote: “Everyone, regardless of race or socioeconomic status deserves to be treated equally. We are fighting for racial and social equality … Instead, the decision was made to lie and paint the picture that these players are anti-America, anti-flag and anti-military.”

Trump, however, continued to frame it as a fight over patriotism and members of the armed forces.

For months he has hammered players for their demonstrations, drawing national attention to the issue and inflaming passions around it, staring with a September rally in Alabama. He sees it as a winning fight — one that Trump backers believe thrills his supporters as he takes on protesters and people who support them.

According to a recent deposition by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the president once told him “This is a very winning, strong issue for me … This one lifts me.”