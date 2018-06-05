Designer Kate Spade dies of apparent suicide

Let's pray that Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner don't make it through the summer | Elizabeth Wellington

In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide.

Designer Kate Spade has been found dead of an apparent suicide, according the Associated Press. She was 55.

The officials said housekeeping staff found her hanging inside her Park Avenue apartment at about 10:20 a.m. They said she left a note at the scene. New York officials were not authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The officials didn’t know what the note said.

Spade was known for her always on-trend and coveted collection of handbags that were coveted by women of all ages. The beauty of her collection was that it was preppy, but included bold graphic prints. Pieces were appropriate for work, but had an element of whimsy.

“As an accessory, a great bag that takes the outfit somewhere else is interesting,” she told the Associated Press in a 2000 interview.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally. Spade created Kate Spade New York with her husband Andy in 1993. She walked away from the company in 2007, a year after it was acquired from the Neiman Marcus Group for $125 million by the company then known as Liz Claiborne Inc.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $2.4 billion, seeking to broaden its appeal.

Meanwhile, Spade and her husband started a new handbag company a few years ago, Frances Valentine. And she changed her name to Katherine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan Spade, she said in an NPR interview this year.

In addition to her husband, Spade is survived by a daughter, born in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.