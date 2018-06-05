Jeff Van Drew wins Democratic primary in New Jersey's Second Congressional District

Amy S. Rosenberg is a staff writer. Most recent preoccupations: the epic drama of Atlantic City, the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, local beach culture, shoobies, the fragile psyche of the Philadelphia sports fan, and Miss America. She lives at the Jersey Shore but also writes about Philly.

Democratic primary candidate in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, Jeff Van Drew shows voters a cell phone photo of his new German Shepard puppy, Dante, as he campaigns at the Linwood public library May 30, 2018.

SEA ISLE CITY — Jeff Van Drew, a conservative state senator from Cape May County, won the Democratic primary Tuesday in deep South Jersey’s Second Congressional District, besting three progressive candidates and setting up what is predicted to be a one-sided race in the November general election to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo.

Van Drew is seen by national Democrats as having a relatively clear path to election to the House of Representatives, in one of several districts in New Jersey that might combine to help Democrats take control of Congress.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at the Lobster Loft in Sea Isle City, Van Drew claimed victory at 9:49 p.m., walking in to Bruce Springsteen’s song, “We Take Care of Our Own,” and saying he was “humbled and honored.”

Washington, D.C., is “broken,” he said. “People don’t talk to each other, they don’t work with each other, and we know in our hearts as Americans that we can and we will do better.”

Jeff Van Drew speaking to supporters – he entered to Springsteen’s “We take care of our own.” “Washington is broken,” he said. “ We will do better.” pic.twitter.com/KPIoQfGLly — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) June 6, 2018

With the support of the local and national Democratic Party machine and money and a history of winning elections in Republican territory, Van Drew is well-positioned to flip the sprawling congressional district from Republican to Democrat, albeit as a Democrat whose positions on guns, gay marriage and other issues have rankled progressives.

He will face the winner of a four-way Republican contest that was still being fought out when Van Drew claimed victory. With partial returns, attorney Seth Grossman, 69, was narrowly leading Hirsh Singh, 33, an engineer and businessman from Linwood. Both men previously ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor.

Van Drew, 62, a dentist who practices in a bright blue house on a residential street in Pleasantville, and a volunteer firefighter, will likely appeal to moderate Republicans in the district, some of whom already were sporting Van Drew lawn signs outside their homes before the primary.

The district, which includes the cities of Atlantic City, Vineland, Bridgeton, all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester, Burlington, Camden and Ocean counties, voted twice for Obama, but narrowly went for Trump in 2016.

It sent the moderate Republican LoBiondo back to Washington D.C. 12 times.

“I hope that I can be a force that works together with both sides,” said Van Drew, who in his political career has been a small town mayor, county freeholder, state assemblyman and state senator. “It’s what I’ve always done. We’re just too divided, and I think we can do better.”

Van Drew, with support of all eight county party committees giving him coveted ballot position, defeated three progressive candidates and appeared headed to a nearly 60 percent share of the Democratic vote.

Tanzie Youngblood, 62, a retired teacher and Blue Star mother, entered the race first, while LoBiondo had not yet announced he was retiring, but was abandoned by the state and national Democratic party after Van Drew entered the race.

This time I voted for myself -Tanzie Youngbloood for Congress. It was thrilling. Poll are open until 8pm. South Jersey-NJ2 time to get out and vote. #SouthJersey #EveryVoteMatters #NJ2 #ProgressiveDemocrat #AtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/B1lIhrfjyl — Tanzie Youngblood (@tanziefornj) June 5, 2018

Youngblood won the support of women’s groups and the Black Congressional Caucus campaign committee, the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and a contribution from Rosie O’Donnell. She was pictured on the cover of Time Magazine as an “avenger,” a first time female candidate inspired to run after the Women’s March.

Along with Tamara Harris, a candidate in the 11th District who faced a tough battle against former navy pilot Mikie Sherrill, Youngblood was featured in a documentary called “Grabbing Back.” But she struggled to raise significant money, was unable to win the support of the powerful Emily’s List and relied mostly on relentless social media, Jersey diner canvassing and door knocking.

Will Cunningham, 32, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, portrayed himself as the voice of the future, a millennial who struggled economically as a child and still ended up in the Ivy League. He said he would have been the first openly gay black man elected to Congress, a journey he described as “from homeless to the House.”

And here’s another #nj02 Democratic candidate, Will Cunningham, 32, voting in Vineland at D’ippolito School. Cunningham has campaigned as the “true Democrat” in the race and says Van Drew’s voting record “looks more like a Donald Trump wish list.” pic.twitter.com/NvBPW2D7Gu — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) June 5, 2018

Cunningham also struggled with fundraising, though he was able to launch a direct-mail campaign and won over liberal pockets of the district.

The third candidate, Nate Kleinman, an activist farmer, entered the race last and threw $90,000 of his own money at commercials portraying him as a true progressive.

On the Republican side, the conservative Singh, 33, initially portrayed himself as someone with the personal resources to bankroll a campaign, but financial-disclosure forms showed a much more limited piggy bank. He campaigned with the slogan, “Let’s send an engineer to fix Washington,” and says he supports “the essence of President Trump’s agenda.”

Rep. candidate for #NJ02 congressional seat Hirsh Singh signs in to vote in Linwood. He wants to keep LoBiondo seat GOP; not worried abt possibly facing conservative Dem. Jeff Van Drew. “He has a weak base. If he was’t jammed through the process, he never would have survived it.” pic.twitter.com/FoYo3UK5KH — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) June 5, 2018

Van Drew’s entry into the race kept stronger Republican opponents out of the race, according to party leaders. As of May 16, Van Drew had raised more than $650,000 and had about $412,000 on hand. Campaign literature mailed to voters was paid for by a Democratic Political Action Committee, the Patriot Majority PAC.

Grossman, a former Atlantic City councilman and county freeholder, ran on a platform of “Support Trump,” blanketing the district with “Make America Great Again,” lawn signs. The other Republicans candidates were Robert Turkavage, a retired FBI agent who was a moderate, and Sam Fiocchi, a former state Assemblyman.