Danny DeVito takes cardboard cutout of Pa. teen to set of 'It's Always Sunny'

Last month, a Pennsylvania high school student made headlines after she toted a life-size cardboard cutout of New Jersey’s own Danny DeVito to her prom. Now, DeVito has returned the favor.

As Rob McElhenney tweeted Monday, a cardboard cutout of Carlisle High School student Allison Closs, 17, made its way to the set of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is preparing to enter its 13th season. Closs previously told PennLive she was “having trouble finding a date” to the dance, and settled on DeVito’s cardboard visage as her arm candy.

“Hey Allison — I heard you took cardboard Danny to prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s…” McElhenney wrote on Instagram of the teen’s “appearance” on set. An accompanying image showed DeVito posing with her cutout.

Closs responded online that she was “shooketh” by her cardboard self’s set visit. Previously, she told PennLive that she hoped to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show thanks to the stunt, but would “settle for a nice tweet.”

I AM SHOOKETH https://t.co/MFGkYb8itS — Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018

Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy’s Pub from @alwayssunny !! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EJiLZ3V4Qy — Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018

Closs’ mock date with DeVito last month went viral online, eventually catching the attention of the official It’s Always Sunny Twitter account. As the account tweeted, “Frank > any other date.”

Frank > any other date https://t.co/SHWlBr1bkj — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) May 12, 2018

DeVito, meanwhile, is still riding high off his recently established Danny DeVito Day in his hometown of Asbury Park. Fans like Closs till have time to prepare for that one, considering it doesn’t come until Nov. 17 – DeVito’s birthday.