LeBron James and Steph Curry agree: NBA champs aren't headed to the White House

NBA Finals Cavaliers Warriors Basketball
Camera icon Ben Margot / AP
LeBron James (left) and Steph Curry are battling for an NBA title, but they agree on one thing: Neither the Cavaliers or the Warriors plan to attend a future White House celebration.
by , Staff Writer @k8tmac | kmcinerney@phillynews.com
Katie McInerney

Staff Writer

The 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors could be over as early as Friday. Will the winner of the series — and let’s be real, it looks like it’ll be the Warriors — take the customary visit to the White House?

Not a chance, LeBron James says.

“I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite [to the White House],” the Cavaliers star said Tuesday.

James continued, saying Trump’s cancellation of the Eagles’ visit to the White House was “typical of him.”

When Golden State’s Steph Curry was asked about Trump’s actions, his response was simple: “I agree” with James.

 

After winning the 2017 NBA Finals over the Cavs in five games, Warriors were invited to celebrate at the White House. That invitation — not unlike the Eagles’ — was pulled after a number of players vacillated on attending.

Trump pulled the invitation just a day after, during a rally in Alabama, he called for NFL players to be fired if they kneel during the national anthem.

James and Curry spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 in Cleveland, when the Cavs will try to claw back from a 2-0 deficit in the seven-game series.

