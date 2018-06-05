LeBron James and Steph Curry agree: NBA champs aren't headed to the White House

LeBron James (left) and Steph Curry are battling for an NBA title, but they agree on one thing: Neither the Cavaliers or the Warriors plan to attend a future White House celebration.

The 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors could be over as early as Friday. Will the winner of the series — and let’s be real, it looks like it’ll be the Warriors — take the customary visit to the White House?

Not a chance, LeBron James says.

“I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite [to the White House],” the Cavaliers star said Tuesday.

LeBron on Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ White House visit: “It’s typical of him” Says neither the Warriors or Cavs would want to go. pic.twitter.com/VgmozpaJHU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2018

James continued, saying Trump’s cancellation of the Eagles’ visit to the White House was “typical of him.”

When Golden State’s Steph Curry was asked about Trump’s actions, his response was simple: “I agree” with James.

LeBron says neither team would go to the White House. Steph: "I agree with Bron" pic.twitter.com/EDsl54iUMe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2018

After winning the 2017 NBA Finals over the Cavs in five games, Warriors were invited to celebrate at the White House. That invitation — not unlike the Eagles’ — was pulled after a number of players vacillated on attending.

Trump pulled the invitation just a day after, during a rally in Alabama, he called for NFL players to be fired if they kneel during the national anthem.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

James and Curry spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 in Cleveland, when the Cavs will try to claw back from a 2-0 deficit in the seven-game series.

