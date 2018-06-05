Eagles fans rally at City Hall after Trump disinvites team

Marion Leary holds up a sign she brought to a rally Tuesday at City Hall to show support for the Eagles.

Mary Velez, 61, of the Juniata section of the city, voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but she’s been an Eagles fan since she was 5 years old, she said.

Wearing a T-shirt with “Philly Underdogs. No one likes us! We don’t care!” printed on the front, Velez was among about 30 people who gathered late Tuesday afternoon at City Hall to show their support for the Super Bowl champions, who on Monday were disinvited by the president from a White House celebration of the team’s victory.

“I think we deserve so much more respect than we actually get,” Velez said of the people of Philadelphia.

“Trump’s wrong for what he did,” said Ellen Velez, 32, Mary’s daughter and also a Trump voter.

The rally was organized on Facebook and nearly 300 people indicated they would attend, but an exact location at City Hall was not specified and many people were wandering around the enormous building and neighboring Dilworth Park trying to find the gathering. Some were still arriving or circling the area after the rally had dispersed.

Marion Leary, 40, a medical researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, brought a small hand-made sign that read: “We all we got, We all we need, #FlyEaglesFly,” a reference to a locker room speech by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

“They have gone above and beyond to do right by everyone in the city,” Leary said.

“Regardless of my views of the current president, I’m here to support my team,” she said.

As for Trump’s disinvitation, Leary said: “If anything, it just brings Philadelphia together even more.”