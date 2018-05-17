In fact, the work was already underway at one of the schools, A.S. Jenks Elementary in South Philadelphia, where a team of painters fixed chipping and peeling paint and filled gaping holes with plaster.

District painters are required to follow EPA rules for lead-paint removal: Seal in rooms with plastic sheeting to contain lead dust during the work. Afterward, workers must wet-mop or wipe surfaces clean of any lead residue and use vacuum machines with HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters.

Some 25 district painters joined forces with an outside contractor, Pepper Environmental Services, to tackle the multi-school project. They worked at a dizzying pace after school let out and into the evening.

But when teachers returned to their classrooms the day after repair work at Jenks and at least two other schools, they found gritty layers of dust.

Unnamed source inside A.S. Jenks Elementary A photo from November 2017, shows damaged plaster in a first-floor classroom at A.S. Jenks Elementary in South Philadelphia. Jenks was one of 30 schools that the district announced in December would undergo a major lead paint and plaster cleanup.

At Jenks, longtime teacher Maria Greco said she walked into her classroom and halted in her tracks.

“There was white dust all over the place — on the windowsills, on the desks, on the books, on the bookshelves,” Greco said. “They came in and cleaned up the walls but created a dust storm.”

Greco said she cleaned the students’ desks with baby wipes before her 26 second graders arrived. She also talked to the custodian about mopping the floor.

A dust-wipe sample that the newspapers had obtained at Jenks before the paint job began came back at 1,100 micrograms per square foot of lead. That level of lead in dust, from the closet floor in a classroom where students hang their coats, was 27.5 times higher than the amount that the federal government deems hazardous.

The newspapers tested the same classroom at Jenks after the December paint and plaster work. The result came back at 630 micrograms per square foot of lead — 16 times the federal limit.

Jerry Roseman, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ director of environmental health and safety, said he was stunned when he saw the conditions at two of the three schools in the first stage of the cleanup push: Andrew Jackson Elementary and George W. Nebinger, both in South Philadelphia.

“I found that there was still damaged lead paint there and there were paint chips and dust and debris on surfaces and materials in many educational areas,” Roseman said.

Botched brick work At several Philadelphia district schools, contractors doing brick repairs didn’t control dust that likely contained silica, a hazardous material that once inhaled can lead to lung disease, depending on the amount and duration of exposure. SOURCE: School District of Philadelphia GARLAND POTTS / Staff Explore the documents Botched brick work

City Council members, many of whom learned of the shoddy work from Roseman, soon demanded to know what had gone wrong.

At a hearing on a Wednesday morning in January, the district’s Locke and its chief operating officer, Danielle Floyd, sat before a panel of stone-faced City Council members who grilled them about yet another mess.

Floyd acknowledged during the hearing before the Joint Committees on Education and Public Safety that at 10 of 17 schools where work had been done, painters failed to follow EPA rules that required they leave the job sites clean and free of lead dust. Three of the 17 — Nebinger, Jackson, and Jenks — had “major issues with work quality,” she said.

Floyd put most of the blame on Pepper Environmental, which was under a $407,246 contract. Floyd said the work was “completely unacceptable.”

“There’s a way that the work space should be left and there’s no negotiating that, and we had to call them in for a meeting to talk about their failures on this project.”

One Council member, Curtis Jones Jr., asked about fixing up Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus, a dilapidated elementary school in his West Philadelphia district.

The school’s paint and plaster had been repaired a couple of years earlier, a school official told Jones.

But records reveal a different story, one not made public that day. At Cassidy, painters had failed to clean up after that job and left dust and construction debris on “windowsills,” “chalkboard ledges,” and all over the floor. The district had to order a “deep clean” on the school’s third floor, according to district records.

“There were issues with this project,” Locke, the district’s environmental director, would later tell reporters. “I think we learned a lot from that experience.”

By the time Hite unveiled his lead-paint cleanup plan in December, that lesson was forgotten. Sabotaged by shoddy work, the district halted the project. Once again, it had to figure out what went wrong. This time, the district says, with proper oversight, it will get it right.

Until then, thousands of young children — many not unlike first grader Dean Pagan — try to learn in toxic classrooms.

Toxic City has been supported by grants from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism, and the Dennis A. Hunt Fund for Health Journalism. WURD Radio contributed reporting.

‌