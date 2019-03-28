As the Phillies’ season got started — the first official game of the Bryce Harper era — there was no shortage of excitement at Citizens Bank Park.
In a buzzing sea of red and white, parents grabbed their kids’ hands, fighting through a cloud of palpable Harper-mania and fresh Chickie and Pete’s grease on the way to their seats for the Phillies’ season opener against the Atlanta Braves.
“This should be a national holiday, it really should,” said Debbie McClintock, waving a rally towel before the first pitch in the left field concourse with her best friend and coworker, Lauri McCarty.
The pair — who work as emergency first responders in Atlantic City — called spending the day at the ballpark “therapy.”
“There’s nothing better than opening day,” said McCarty, who’s been coming to Phillies openers since the team played at the Vet.
“When you love baseball, it’s just such an awesome day, just the whole vibe ... and then with Bryce Harper, it’s like, ‘Oh my God!’” she said. The addition of the right fielder, who signed a 13-year contract with the Phillies last month, has bolstered fans’ hopes of the Phillies’ making an extended post-season run, perhaps even all the way to the World Series.
Even before Philly’s $330 million man first walked onto the field, his name was on the backs and minds of fans at Citizens Bank Park.
“Harpeeerrrr” a man screamed in the beer garden as television camera crews walked by. And the roar was deafening when the slugger was introduced.
Ron Davis, of Gloucester County, has been coming to opening-day games since 1993. This year, he said, the team “has that ‘08 feel,” referencing the Phillies’ 2008 title.
For Philadelphia father and son Mark and Jesse Snyder, opening day is “a fun excuse to play hooky from work and school,” Mark Snyder said.
“This our third one,” he said. “We love it.”
First pitch wasn’t until 3:05 p.m., but fans were already on site before 8 a.m., getting ready for their first-of-the-season tailgates.
Shawn Brown, a native Philadelphian and lifelong Phillies fan, is an electrician by day and a champion BBQer by night. The owner of Stumpy Coals, he was at the ballpark to cater a tailgate. And he was optimistic about the Phillies’ chances against the Braves.
“As far as a win today? Oh, no doubt,” he said. “We’re gonna start it off right and it’s gonna be an historical day here in Philadelphia.”
Brown was doing the catering for a tailgate hosted by Matt Bendzyn, and both men claimed to have been first in line outside Lot K across from Citizens Bank Park, in place by 7:45 a.m.. Bendzyn, however, was less confident about a Phillies win.
He was sure of one thing about the day, however: “100 percent chance of beer.”
Staff writer Katie McInerney contributed to this report.