Phillies fans will have more than a decade to witness Bryce Harper in action, but this week will be the first chance to catch a glimpse of the team’s $330 million man at Citizens Bank Park.
Opening day arrives Thursday when the Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, kicking off what Phillies writer Scott Lauber calls, “the most highly anticipated Phillies season since at least 2012."
Harper landing with the Phillies may be good news for the team, but bad news if you haven’t grabbed tickets already.
Opening day tickets are sold out, according to the Phillies’ website — but all hope’s not lost. You can still get your hands on a pair through the secondary market.
The sold-out season opener comes after the Phillies sold about 100,000 tickets in a day after news of Harper signing with the team broke.
The Phillies’ season begins when Aaron Nola throws his first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. Saturday’s game against the Braves starts at 4:05 p.m., while Sunday’s will begin at 7:05 p.m.
Opening day tickets are sold out via the MLB website, which notes that “a limited number of additional seats may become available at a later date.”
The secondary market might be your best option. Tickets are still available on StubHub starting around $62 and climbing upwards of $1,000 if you feel like splurging. On Ticket IQ, prices ranged from $70 to $273 Tuesday afternoon, while prices on SeatGeek ranged from $67 to $383.
While it’s not clear if the team will be giving away tickets, the Phillies Phanwagon is set to hit the road Wednesday and “provide plenty of prizes and surprises along the route," stopping at the Comcast Center, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Reading Terminal Market, and Temple University.
Luckily, tickets to weekend games are still up for grabs. Tickets range from from $20 to $140 for either game.
There’s plenty of reading to catch up on ahead of Thursday’s game. Not only has the team landed Harper, but the Phillies have stayed fairly healthy and uncovered some pitching depth too, Lauber wrote earlier this week with plenty of other highlights on what the Phillies learned from 42 days in spring training.
“What I want to convey is that we have a lot of work to do. We are prepared to do that work," said coach Gabe Kapler. "We’ve made personnel changes that really brought our group together. We’re not all the way there yet, but we made a ton of progress this spring training.”
