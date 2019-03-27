Bryce Harper, for the first time since pledging his desire to spend the rest of his career in Philadelphia, walked Wednesday afternoon through the home dugout at Citizens Bank Park with a baseball bat clutched in his left hand.
The first game of Harper’s 13-year contract was just days away. The batting cage was positioned over home plate and the rest of the Phillies were already on the field. It was time to work.
Harper, standing just outside the cage, sprayed the handle of his bat with an ointment to provide added grip. He grinded the bat with his hands, took a few swings, and stepped into the cage. The batter’s box, Harper said, is his sanctuary.
And the bat?
“That’s my tool for the day,” he said.
South Philadelphia, if all goes well, will remain Harper’s sanctuary until he is 39 years old. That journey begins Thursday when Harper steps into that sanctuary for the first time. And his tool for the day? It’s made by a local company and inspired by the player who best defined the last great era of Phillies baseball.
Jared Smith and Ryan Engroff, two 33-year-olds who are childhood friends from central Pennsylvania, launched Victus Bats in 2012 by matching their basic woodworking skills with a intense passion for baseball.
Smith had quit his job pouring hot steel at a Dauphin County steel mill and Engroff walked away from selling mattresses. They wanted to find jobs they loved doing something they enjoyed. What better, the friends thought, than making baseball bats?
They had moonlighted as batmakers in a friend’s garage before leaving their jobs to open Victus in Blackwood, N.J. with the help of an investor from Ocean City, N.J. And now they had a chance to work with one of baseball’s biggest stars.
A few years ago, Harper handed Smith and Engroff an old model of the bat he was using. It was Marucci CU7, with the “CU” standing for former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley and the No. 7 representing former Mets infielder Jose Reyes. The bat was constructed with Utley’s barrell and Reyes’ handle.
Make it better, Harper said.
“We are in the constant search for a perfect model for Bryce,” Smith said. “He’s a feel guy and there’s definitely guys who are that way. There’s plenty of times where he may pick up something different that day and it just feels better for one reason or the other. We’ve done dozens and dozens of different models for him.”
In the rear of a warehouse tucked inside an office park behind the King of Prussia Mall, , is a room stocked with shelves of maple and birch wood. The maple wood, which is what Harper prefers, is inserted into a cutting machine which uses instructions from a computer to saw the wooden cylinder into the shape of a baseball bat.
The machine cuts Harper’s bat — the KP26 — into a precise 33-inch, 31½-ounce bat. Harper’s bat, which constantly changes as Victus seeks to find his perfect fit, is currently a blend of Utley’s barrell — hence the No. 26 — and the handle used by Indians catcher Kevin Plawecki.
“It’s the pursuit of perfection for the perfect model for him. And I think we’re definitely close,” Smith said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever get there, but we’re going to keep trying to make the perfect bat that fits his swing perfectly.”
Harper tried the KP26 model halfway through last season and finished the year with a second-half OPS that was 139 points higher than what he posted in the first half. The bat seemed to help.
After being cut, the bat is sanded, buffed, primed and accessorized before being shipped to Harper. His signature takes roughly 90 seconds to laser onto the barrel and a blow dryer makes sure the“Philly Loaded” sticker stays firm on the knob of the bat. If he orders four, Victus makes a dozen and then selects the best four to send. And it all happens just 25 miles from Citizens Bank Park.
“When I put something else in my hand, it just doesn't feel the same,” Harper said. “When I put a Victus in my hand, there’s nothing else I want to swing.”
Victus employs 23 people, most of whom are former baseball players who learned how to make bats once they arrived at the warehouse. The company, Smith said, is built on passion for the game. They close up each year on opening day, and each summer they take a trip to watch the Home Run Derby -- which Harper won last year while swinging a stars-and-stripes bat that was handpainted for him by Victus.
Their offseason was busy as they worked throughout the winter to meet demands in 2019.
Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts won last year’s American League MVP while swinging a Victus Bat. George Springer, the World Series MVP with Houston in 2017, swings a Victus. So does the Padres’ No. 1 prospect, Fernando Tatis Jr., and All-Stars Mitch Haniger, Carlos Correa and Gary Sanchez.
Victus, Smith said, is the second-most used bat in Major League Baseball. They were purchased in February 2017 by Marucci, the only company with more bats in the league. The larger company has helped bolster their retail presence: Victus is growing and recently hit the shelves of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The company is planning to unveil batting gloves and aluminum bats.
“We passed Louisville Slugger last year,” Smith said.
Harper was wearing a Victus hat when he disembarked John Middleton’s private jet last month in Clearwater, Fla. He was holding a Victus bat last week when he grinned on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Harper, as the Phillies have already learned, is good for business.
“When he signed in Philly, it was like a party at Victus,” Smith said. “It was a really special moment."
The Phillies’ two biggest motivations to sign Harper were the desire to compete like they did a decade ago, and the need to spike interest among a fanbase that had grown tepid.
On Thursday, Harper will grab his Victus bat sometime in the first inning of the season opener. The expected sold-out crowd will become unhinged when he walks to home plate. Harper said he will block it out. He has no trouble maintaining his focus.
It will be quite fitting that, when Harper enters his sanctuary, his tool for the day will be inspired by Utley and constructed by a warehouse of Phillies fans.
