And the Bryce Harper sales jackpot continues.
As the Phillies’ mega hope for a return to World Series contention made his first appearance in red pinstripes Saturday afternoon at a news conference at the training camp in Clearwater, jerseys and T-shirts bearing the number Harper will wear for the Fightins -- 3 -- hit the shelves at the team store at Citizens Bank Park.
The cash registers started racking up sales soon after. No telling how long initial supplies will last. Probably not very.
On Thursday, the day the Phillies announced they had signed the outfielder known for his powerful hitting to the most lucrative contract in American sports history -- $330 million over 13 years -- about 100,000 game tickets were sold, the most in a single day, according to John Weber, the team’s senior vice president of ticket operations.