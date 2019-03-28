“When I step into the batter’s box, 45,000 people going crazy, I would love to put a heart-rate monitor to see what it looks like because I enjoy those moments,” Harper said. “I enjoy the craziness; that is what I do. I love that; I love those situations. I think it is that jump-out-of-a plane kind of feeling. You get into a batter’s box, bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, or even the first game of the series, first game playing somewhere new. I am looking forward to that, looking forward to see what that feels like again and being in those situations of high intensity, emotion and anything like that, so I am very excited.”