He instantly joins Pete Rose, Jim Thome, and Cliff Lee as the biggest free-agent signings in team history. Rose helped the Phillies win a World Series. Thome made the team relevant before moving into a new ballpark. Lee solidified one of the greatest starting rotations in baseball history. The Phillies hope that Harper not only can return the Phillies to relevance after seven seasons without a postseason berth, but that he also can be the piece they need to win their third World Series championship.