Well, I’ve got news for you. It’s an uncertain world. The reason weathermen are wrong all of the time isn’t that the weather is tough to predict, but that everything is tough to predict (at least with enough certainty to warrant a five-minute segment on television). Some of the greatest minds in history have acknowledged this fact, from Niels Bohr (“Prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future") to Andre3000 (“You can plan a pretty picnic but you can’t predict the weather”). Still, every spring, bloggers and sports writers and assorted members of the Twitter intelligentsia take it upon themselves to tell the world just how many home runs Bryce Harper is going to hit, and how many games the Phillies are going to win, and whether or not the manager is going to make it to August with a job.