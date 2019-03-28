Philly’s Merry Band of Mascot Pranksters, country singer Tim McGraw, and a serious Marvel movie fan put out great hype videos Thursday aimed to get Phillies fans pumped up for opening day.
Gov. Tom Wolf also released an opening-day video. We’re not so sure what that one was supposed to do. We’ll try to figure it out when we wake up.
First at bat are Gritty, Swoop, Phang, Franklin, and Wingston in an ode to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with their video titled “The Gang tailgates Opening Day.”
In true Philly form, the mascot gang begins tailgating at 6 a.m. However, going against every tailgating tradition in the history of the city of Philadelphia — yes even the tailgating that probably occurred at the First Continental Congress — there is no booze.
The only definition Philly’s ever had for a dry tailgate before is one where it doesn’t rain. Tailgating and booze are as intrinsically connected in this city as cheese and steak; as wooder and ice; as tasty and kake.
We kept waiting for the Phanatic — who is obviously absent from this hype video — to show up and save the day with a six pack or a Citywide, but alas, he never came.
Next at bat is a hype video that melds audio from Marvel’s superhero movies with footage of the 2008 Phillies team and this year’s Phillies. We love this video to Infinity War and beyond!
Given that many of the Avengers went *poof* in the last film, we’d love to see some of the Phillies join the superhero squad to help take on Thanos. Who better to steal an infinity stone than dudes who are already adept at stealing bases?
Next up to hype plate is none other than country music star Tim McGraw, who tweeted out an inspirational video of his dad, former Phillies relief pitcher Tug McGraw, in both his Phillies and his Mets gear.
The audio is that of Tug McGraw describing the story behind his famous phrase, “You gotta believe!” and it’s got us believing that it’s going to be a good season.
Really striking out Thursday was Gov. Tom Wolf, who found a way to make a 15-second video about baseball feel like an eternity.
First, what’s with the cartoon baseball just floating near his head? Are we just not even going to address it? Next, we’re always suspicious of anyone who claims to like the Phillies and the Pirates (inconceivable!) and we’re doubly suspicious of someone who says “I’m a great baseball fan.” Great baseball fans don’t say they’re great, it’s just obvious they are.
And you, Phillies fans, obviously are.
