I had a colleague who talked baseball with me whenever time permitted. One year he expressed interest in going to opening day and I enthusiastically agreed. He was wheelchair bound and required an equipped vehicle to travel. The plan was to meet at his home and ride together in his vehicle; get to the park early and enjoy the whole opening day experience. When I arrived, his tire was flat and his frustration was obvious. Plan A was to try and replace the tire and get to the game. Plan B was to replace the tire and watch at his home. I was able to change the tire and get to our seats with the help of the Phillies staff in time for the first pitch. The year was 2009. The game didn’t go so well; Brian McCann hit a first inning home run as we were getting comfortable; the Braves were up 4-0 after 2 innings and the Phils were only able to get a run late in the game.