When Hoskins circled the bases, Harper was waiting for him at home. It was a scene quite similar to Harper’s first spring-training game, when he reached on a walk and then watched Harper drive him in with a homer. Harper, that day, told Hoskins to “get used to it.” Hoskins entered the dugout on Thursday as the crowd continued to cheer, forcing him to climb the dugout steps and doff his helmet for the season’s first curtain-call. It was a scene the Phillies would like to get used to.