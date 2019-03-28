Kingery last season was slated to be the super-utility man, even after the Phillies signed him to a six-year, $24 million contract, despite his having never seen a big-league pitch. That was a bad idea last season, and it’s a bad idea this season. He was worse at the plate than he was in the field -- but did he ever really have a chance? Young players need to be comfortable and stable. He was the team’s top prospect as an everyday second baseman. He should be the team’s everyday second baseman.