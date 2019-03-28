Phillies fans will finally get to see superstar Bryce Harper step to the plate at Citizens Bank Park this afternoon, as the team faces NL East rival Atlanta Braves to open their highly-anticipated 2019 season.
Harper was certainly a ratings draw during Spring Training. Since the slugger’s debut on March 9, Phillies’ Spring Training television ratings on NBC Sports Philadelphia jumped 65 percent, according to Nielsen numbers.
This afternoon’s Phillies game will also make history, and it has nothing to do with Harper. March 28 is the earliest the team has ever opened the season. Last year, the Phillies opened on March 29, and they’ve previously started the season four times on March 31. But despite the early start, the forecast calls for 60 degree weather and a “decent, hitter-friendly breeze,” according to my colleague Anthony Wood.
Overall, the Phillies are 61-73 on Opening Day, dating back to the then-Philadelphia Quakers 4-3 loss to the Providence Grays back in 1883. Unfortunately, they’re just 2-7 when facing the Atlanta Braves to start the season, and have lost five straight dating back to 2002 (including two losses at Citizens Bank park in 2007 and 2009).
When: Thursday, March 28
Where: Citizens Bank Park
Time: 3:05 p.m.
TV: NBC 10 (Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, Ben Davis, Gregg Murphy)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson )
Spanish: WTTM-AM 1680 (Bill Kulik, Angel Castillo)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, PlayStation Vue (all require a subscription), ESPN+, MLB TV (outside Philadelphia market, requires a subscription)
Mobile: MYTeams app (requires cable authentication)
Starting Pitchers: Julio Teheran (ATL) vs. Aaron Nola (PHL)
As with every Phillies game, staff writers Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, and Bob Brookover will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/phillies and in our Extra Innings newsletter.
Prior to the game, NBC 10 will air a Welcome Home Phillies special at 2 p.m., featuring Vai Sikahema, Tracy Davidson, John Clark, Tim Furlong, and Erin Coleman.
Phillies Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Ricky Bottalico and Tommy Greene, will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 2 p.m. Following the game, Barkann and Bottalico will return for Phillies Postgame Live.
According to my colleague Marc Narducci, here’s the lineup Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will likely turn to on Opening Day (with the caveat that Kapler said he has the right to change his mind):
Andrew McCutchen, LF
Jean Segura, SS
Bryce Harper, RF
Rhys Hoskins, 1B
J.T. Realmuto, C
Odubel Herrera, CF
Cesar Hernandez, 2B
Maikel Franco, 3B
Aaron Nola, P
• Bryce Harper’s bats are inspired by Chase Utley and made by a Philly company, writes Matt Breen.
• How much does Bryce Harper enjoy Citizens Bank Park? Ed Barkowitz breaks down all the slugger’s home runs here in Philadelphia.
• The team changed direction on offense, but according to Bob Ford, the Phillies stuck with a questionable rotation.
• Scott Lauber looks back at some of the key moments of the Phillies’ rise from the depths of a teardown to a Bryce Harper-led playoff contender.
• A list of all the Phillies giveaways and theme nights this season (my favorite is the weird Han Nola bobblehead giveaway on April 25).