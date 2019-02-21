Phillies fans always look forward to spring training, but this year’s games will certainly be a much-needed distraction from the rumor mill regarding where Harper will sign (though a source told my colleague Matt Breen that the Phillies are confident they will land him). One new wrinkle will be the use of a 20-second pitch clock, which MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said will be tested during spring training with the possibility of being implemented on Opening Day.