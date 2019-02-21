The Phillies will start playing spring training games on Friday, with or without superstar Bryce Harper.
The Phillies will play 33 spring training games this season — 16 at home at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., and 17 on the road. The team will open its Grapefruit League schedule Friday, Feb. 22, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla., at 1:05 p.m.
Phillies fans always look forward to spring training, but this year’s games will certainly be a much-needed distraction from the rumor mill regarding where Harper will sign (though a source told my colleague Matt Breen that the Phillies are confident they will land him). One new wrinkle will be the use of a 20-second pitch clock, which MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said will be tested during spring training with the possibility of being implemented on Opening Day.
NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast 16 of the Phillies’ spring training games, with most appearing live on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. The network will also stream those games live on both the NBC Sports and the MyTeams apps, though both require a cable subscription.
Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, Ben Davis, and Gregg Murphy will return for a third season of calling Phillies spring training games for NBC Sports Philadelphia. Mike Schmidt, who is in Clearwater with the Phillies as a spring training instructor, will also join the broadcast for select games.
SportsRadio 94.1 WIP will broadcast 14 spring training games, which will be called by play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke and a mix of analysts Larry Anderson and Kevin Frandsen (though all three will call the Phillies’ spring training debut on Friday against the Rays). Once the regular season starts, Anderson will once again only call games at Citizens Bank Park, while Frandsen will call all road games.
Friday, Feb. 22
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays (WIP)
Saturday, Feb. 23
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates (NBCSP+, WIP)
Sunday, Feb. 24
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Detroit Tigers (WIP)
Monday, Feb. 25
1:05 p.m. – Tigers at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Tuesday, Feb. 26
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at New York Yankees (ESPN+)
Wednesday, Feb. 27
1:05 p.m – Minnesota Twins at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Thursday, Feb. 28 (split squad)
1:05 p.m. – Baltimore Orioles at Phillies (NBCSP+)
1:07 p.m. – Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
Friday, March 1
1:05 p.m. – Pirates at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Saturday, March 2
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Rays (WIP)
Sunday, March 3
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Twins (WIP)
Tuesday, March 5
1:05 p.m. – St. Louis Cardinals at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Wednesday, March 6
1:07 p.m. – Phillies at Blue Jays
Thursday, March 7 (split team)
1:05 p.m. – Yankees at Phillies (NBCSP+)
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Tigers
Friday, March 8
6:05 p.m. – Phillies at Atlanta Braves (WIP)
Saturday, March 9
1:05 p.m. – Blue Jays at Phillies (NBCSP, WIP)
Sunday, March 10
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Orioles (WIP)
Monday, March 11
1:05 p.m. – Rays at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Wednesday, March 13
6:35 p.m. – Phillies at Yankees (WIP)
Thursday, March 14 (split squad)
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Pirates
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Rays
Friday, March 15
1:05 p.m. – Blue Jays at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Saturday, March 16
1:05 p.m. – Astros at Phillies (NBCSP, WIP)
Sunday, March 17
1:05 p.m. – Yankees at Phillies (NBCSP, WIP)
Monday, March 18
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals (MLB Network)
Tuesday, March 19
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Astros
Wednesday, March 20
1:05 p.m. – Tigers at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Thursday, March 21
1:05 p.m. – Blue Jays at Phillies (NBCSP+)
Friday, March 22
6:35 p.m. – Phillies at Yankees (WIP)
Saturday, March 23
1:05 p.m. – Phillies at Pirates (WIP)
Sunday, March 24
1:05 p.m. – Orioles at Phillies (NBCSP, WIP)
Monday, March 25
1:05 p.m. – Rays at Phillies (NBCSP+)
