PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Maikel Franco began his campaign to be the Phillies’ starting third baseman on Friday as the Phillies opened up Grapefruit League play with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.
Franco, who manager Gabe Kapler said is competing with Scott Kingery for the job at third base, homered to left field in the fifth inning. Franco appeared to report to camp in better shape than last season and admitted that he felt a bit relieved after Manny Machado signed earlier this week with the Padres.
“I know there’s always going to be competition,” Franco said. “When you come into camp, there’s always going to be competition. But I don’t try to think about it that way. I just try to come in every single day and do everything I can do get better and stay positive. Don’t try to think about it. Just do my job.”
Cole Irvin, expected to begin the season in the triple-A rotation, started the opener and threw 49 pitches in 21/3 innings. The righthander allowed one run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Irvin’s earned run scored on a sacrifice fly against Aaron Brown, who relieved Irvin in the third inning. Brown, a former outfielder who converted two seasons ago to be a lefthanded reliever, made the trip from minor-league camp.
The game was played with baseball’s new pitch clocks, which give the pitcher 20 seconds to throw each pitch. The clocks, located behind home plate and in center field, will be used throughout spring training. If the rule change runs smoothly, the clocks could be used during the regular season. The clocks have been used at double A and triple A since 2015.
“For me, I’m used to releasing a pitch every 12 to 13 seconds,” said Irvin, who has worked with a pitch clock since 2017. “That’s kind of where my time frame is. I work quick. Even if the time clock wasn’t there, I’d still probably pitch that quick.”
The Phillies’ first run of spring training was scored by Scott Kingery, who appeared to fly out to center field in the first inning before the outfielder fell as he was making the catch. Kingery kept running and the relay throw home was fired above the catcher’s head. The play was scored a triple with a throwing error.