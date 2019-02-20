Gibson was two years older, 28, than Harper is now, but he was a free agent at the absolute top of his game. In the 1985 season, he ranked among the top 10 in the American League for home runs, slugging, OPS, offensive WAR, stolen bases, total bases and doubles. Plus, he was considered a great teammate and leader, and, if you add in that he was handsome in a rugged, old-school baseball kind of way that endeared him to fans, he was what any team would want to add to its roster.