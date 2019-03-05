CLEARWATER, Fla. - Aaron Nola and Nick Pivetta made their spring-training debuts on Tuesday as the Phillies walked-off with a 2-1 win over the Cardinals at Spectrum Field.
Nola struck out three batters in three scoreless innings, allowing one walk and one hit. Pivetta pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings, allowing a hit with three walks. Malquin Canelo doubled in the winning run with two outs in the ninth.
J.T. Realmuto scored the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly to center by Sean Rodriguez. The Cardinals tied the game an inning later by scoring a run off Juan Nicasio. Hector Neris pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
The pitchers debuts came later than normal this year as the coaching staff laid out a plan that had the starters pitch bullpen sessions and live batting practice during the first weeks of camp. Jake Arrieta and Zach Eflin made their spring debuts over the weekend. Vince Velasquez will pitch for the first time on Wednesday.
“I like it,” Nola said. “I think we all agree and like it. First time up and three innings. It feels good. I threw two innings of up and downs in live BP with 40 pitches. It felt good.”