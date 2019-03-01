CLEARWATER, Fla. — John Middleton’s private jet with Bryce Harper on board was nearing Florida’s Gulf Coast on Friday afternoon just as the Phillies were putting the finishing touches on a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Spectrum Field.
Prospect Adam Haseley, who could one day play in an outfield with Harper, went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. The 2017 first-round pick hit a three-run homer in the second inning. J.T. Realmuto, the team’s last acquisition before adding Harper, made it back-to-back homers. Mitch Walding doubled twice and scored two runs.
Drew Anderson started and pitched three shutout innings. He struck out five, walked none, and allowed two hits. He should open the season in the triple-A rotation. Juan Nicasio logged a scoreless inning in his spring debut.
Middleton’s plane touched down at St. Petersburg Airport shortly after the game finished. Harper is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Saturday.