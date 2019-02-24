Nick Williams received some instant feedback from his new batting stance on Sunday as he homered to power the Phillies past Detroit, 10-6, at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Williams went 2 for 3 as he hit a three-run homer in the first inning before adding a double and a single. The Phillies instructed Williams to stand more upright when he is batting, which he said has allowed him to open up more on inside pitches.
“Since the beginning of spring training, Nick has been swinging the bat really good,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “All attention has been on him when he’s in the batter’s box during batting practice and it’s really nice to see that translate to the game.”
Williams is currently the team’s starting right fielder, but that could change as soon as this week. The Phillies are deep in negotiations with Bryce Harper, which leaves Williams’ status a bit uncertain. He excelled last season as a pinch-hitter and the Phillies could opt to keep him on the bench instead of forcing a trade before the season.
Drew Butera, who is competing with Andrew Knapp for the backup catcher role, hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Dylan Cozens went 2 for 2 with a homer. He’s 4 for 5 with two walks through the first three games. The Phillies used nine pitches. Drew Anderson, expected to start the season in triple A, started while Hector Neris and Edubray Ramos pitched scoreless innings to make their spring debut.