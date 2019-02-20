Klentak often likes to talk about acquiring players who move the needle, meaning he always wants the Phillies’ additions to represent an upgrade and preferably a significant one. That rule should also apply to the business side. Since coming into the league as a 19-year-old rookie in 2012, Harper has been one of those players people come to see. And, it has been abundantly clear for some time that Harper is the player Phillies fans most want to see in red pinstripes. The signing of Machado might have moved the attendance needle a little initially, and it would have moved it even more if the Phillies got off to a good start and played as a contending team from wire to wire.