Spring training isn’t all drills, batting practice and bullpen sessions.
There are a lot of things the Phillies need to do to prepare for the upcoming season, and that includes participating in photo day.
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jose Moreno and Lauren Schneiderman are down in Clearwater, Fla., and they took us behind the scenes of the annual event.
Moreno, a photographer, is tasked with making portraits of 60-plus players. He gets about two minutes with each subject, depending on who the player is.
He has to be prepared with lighting and know what pose -- a pitching motion, or swinging a bat -- he needs to ask the player to make. Sometimes, players like being in front of the camera, and they’re willing to interact and have fun to find the perfect shot.
Watch the video to see what it’s like at Phillies’ photo day and see a sneak peek of the images Moreno created.