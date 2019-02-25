“We talked to him often about coming out and stepping on the gas right away, not kind of easing into the game,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “It takes a little practice. He’s done that in his bullpens and he’s done that in his live BPs and he did that today. Despite the home run he gave up, he came out and attacked the zone with all his pitches and utilized that fastball both up and down in the zone.”