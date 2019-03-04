“It’s pretty amazing how many tenured Philly people that work with the team are part of the organization for a long period of time,” Harper said. “Every time I came to Citizens Bank, I felt that. If it was me getting into the elevator and talking to those guys or when we walked into the visitors’ side and talking to Butch ... one of the security guys. They were always saying, ‘Come to Philly! Play here! Be a part of our team!’ And that goes a long way. You felt the love, the intent and the pureness in people that come to the ballpark every day.